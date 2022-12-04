UPDATE: Multiple fire departments handle grass fire Sunday afternoon

A brush fire first reported after 1 p.m. Sunday around the 8300 block of 82nd Street resulted in a mutual aid call for units from multiple fire departments to the scene.
The active fire was slowly moving at the scene at 1:45 p.m. Fire brush units were assigned north of Bain Station Road. Some units were called to provide ATVs.
By 2:20 p.m., multiple units had been discharged.
Pleasant Prairie Fire Department units responded to the scene and units were called in from Beach Park, Ill., Winthrop Harbor, Ill., Zion, Ill., and Newport.
Additional units were called to cover Pleasant Prairie stations while the village department was dealing with the brush fire. Units were called in from Bristol and Salem.
