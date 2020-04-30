Update: Nearly 20% of inmates at jail facilities test positive for COVID-19; Kenosha County has 3rd highest cases in state

The National Guard was called in to conduct large-scale testing at the jail facilities at the suggestion of the Kenosha County Division of Health. The first cases among staff members at the facilities were announced April 13, but there was limited if any testing of inmates according to statements from the department.

“The confined areas at the Kenosha County Jail and the Kenosha County Detention Center present challenges when it comes to mitigation and elimination of the spread of illness or disease and COVID-19 is no exception,” according to a statement from the department. “This proactive testing is a step to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The sheriff’s department has been working to limit the spread of the virus at the jail since the early days of the pandemic by trying to quarantine inmates with flu-like symptoms and by limiting movement at the facilities.

Among the changes; meetings between attorneys and their support staff and defendants were shifted to phone conferences or meetings between glass partitions, eligible inmates were released from the facility with electronic monitoring, and inmates were provided with masks and staff is wearing personal protective gear. People new to the facility have been kept in a segregated unit.

Court proceedings have shifted largely to video conferencing.