UPDATE: Occupants safely escape residential fire in the 2400 block of 53rd Street; official cause undetermined

A house fire in the 2400 block of 53rd Street displaced three people Wednesday according to Kenosha Fire Department officials.

Firefighters responded to the 3:44 p.m. blaze as officers with the Kenosha Police Department confirmed the "active flames" coming from the home at 24th Avenue and 53rd Street Battalion Chief Ryan McNeely said late Wednesday. The home is about two blocks east of the former Chrysler Engine Plant property, the future site of the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood development.

McNeely said when firefighters arrived on scene the blaze that had initially started on in the back of the main floor before traveling up the rear of the home to the second floor.

"It took a while to get the fire under control," McNeely said. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

"There's a lot of smoke damage and pretty significant fire damage to the back," he said. "So, the fire is going to be trouble at about 20 minutes...took some pretty extensive overhaul."

Due to the home's "balloon-style" construction and its age, firefighters had challenge clearing hotspots, McNeely said.

"It's a lot of work on that lath and plaster in those older homes like that," he said. Fortunately, said McNeeley, the temperatures were in the upper 20s and not the bitter single digits and subzero blasts from the past couple days.

McNeely confirmed that three people had been able to safely exit the home before police and firefighters arrived.

"KPD was able to help us confirm that everybody was out and accounted for," he said.

The house was later boarded up and deemed uninhabitable as the property owner began the process of calling insurance adjusters, he said. No damage estimates were immediately available.

At least one person was assisted by the American Red Cross. Other tenants were believed to have sought shelter, food and other assistance elsewhere.

Jimmy Quintan, who was in the home at the time, said the fire started after candles in the home fell over. Quintan said the fire was an accident, and the four other people in the house safely exited.

McNeely said firefighters cleared the scene at about 5:30 pm., with hots spots fully extinguished. Fire investigators stayed a little longer but left as they were losing daylight.

"I'm going to go back and take a second look at that (tomorrow)," he said. "As of this evening, it's still under investigation."

According to fire investigators, the fire's cause was undetermined.

"At this time, I don't suspect there is anything (suspicious)," he said.

5 most common causes of reported house fires 5 most common causes of reported house fires #5. Smoking materials #4. Intentional #3. Electrical distribution and lighting equipment #2. Heating equipment #1. Cooking