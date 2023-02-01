UPDATE: Occupants safely escape residential fire in the 2400 block of 53rd Street; official cause undetermined

A house fire in the 2400 block of 53rd Street displaced three people Wednesday according to Kenosha Fire Department officials.
Firefighters responded to the 3:44 p.m. blaze as officers with the Kenosha Police Department confirmed the "active flames" coming from the home at 24th Avenue and 53rd Street Battalion Chief Ryan McNeely said late Wednesday. The home is about two blocks east of the former Chrysler Engine Plant property, the future site of the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood development.
McNeely said when firefighters arrived on scene the blaze that had initially started on in the back of the main floor before traveling up the rear of the home to the second floor.
"It took a while to get the fire under control," McNeely said. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes.
"There's a lot of smoke damage and pretty significant fire damage to the back," he said. "So, the fire is going to be trouble at about 20 minutes...took some pretty extensive overhaul."
Due to the home's "balloon-style" construction and its age, firefighters had challenge clearing hotspots, McNeely said.
"It's a lot of work on that lath and plaster in those older homes like that," he said. Fortunately, said McNeeley, the temperatures were in the upper 20s and not the bitter single digits and subzero blasts from the past couple days.
McNeely confirmed that three people had been able to safely exit the home before police and firefighters arrived.
"KPD was able to help us confirm that everybody was out and accounted for," he said.
The house was later boarded up and deemed uninhabitable as the property owner began the process of calling insurance adjusters, he said. No damage estimates were immediately available.
At least one person was assisted by the American Red Cross. Other tenants were believed to have sought shelter, food and other assistance elsewhere.
Jimmy Quintan, who was in the home at the time, said the fire started after candles in the home fell over. Quintan said the fire was an accident, and the four other people in the house safely exited.
McNeely said firefighters cleared the scene at about 5:30 pm., with hots spots fully extinguished. Fire investigators stayed a little longer but left as they were losing daylight.
"I'm going to go back and take a second look at that (tomorrow)," he said. "As of this evening, it's still under investigation."
According to fire investigators, the fire's cause was undetermined.
"At this time, I don't suspect there is anything (suspicious)," he said.
5 most common causes of reported house fires
5 most common causes of reported house fires
As the temperature drops, the appeal of curling up on the sofa with a fluffy blanket and a cup of hot chocolate increases. Many people tend to stay indoors in the cooler months, their homes becoming warm, safe havens occasionally permeated by the aroma of holiday meals or gingerbread cookies.
But with more time spent indoors, furnaces and heaters, and kitchen appliances working over time, these seemingly cozy circumstances can quickly turn tragic.
Westfield compiled a list of the most common causes of reported house fires from data collected by the National Fire Protection Association from 2015 to 2019. The numbers are unambiguous: House fires are more frequent in the cooler months. The report also shows the rate of fires peaks from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., when people with typical daytime work, school, and activity schedules return home.
Fire departments across the U.S. responded to an estimated average of 346,800 home fire calls each year between 2015 and 2019. An average of 2,620 people died each year in that timeframe, and over 11,000 were injured. Property damage due to house fires was $7.3 billion.
The following are the most common culprits of house fires, all of which should be placed on your household safety watchlist to prevent what should be a joyous time of year taking a potentially devastating turn.
Canva
#5. Smoking materials
- Percent of total house fires caused by smoking materials: 5%
- Percent of total house fire deaths: 23% (#1 leading cause)
- Percent of total house fire injuries: 9% (#4 leading cause)
- Percent of total direct house fire property damage: 7% (#6 leading cause)
In the 1980s, more than 30% of the U.S. population smoked; by 2019, the number had just about halved. This decrease in the smoking population
lowered the number of house fires caused by smoking materials, but not their lethality.
According to the NFPA's report, while the number of deaths from fires sourced to smoking materials in 2016 was 64% lower than in 1980, it was also the highest since 2006. Having a physical disability, being asleep, being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and other conditions limiting people's ability to escape from smoke and flames contribute to smoking-related fire casualties.
Canva
#4. Intentional
- Percent of total house fires caused by intentional fires: 7%
- Percent of total house fire deaths: 15% (#5 leading cause)
- Percent of total house fire injuries: 7% (#5 leading cause)
- Percent of total direct house fire property damage: 8% (#5 leading cause)
Intentionally started fires may originate through everyday activities like lighting a barbeque grill or a backyard bonfire. Such actions could lead to accidental house fires. Controlled burns—those used to clear land or to protect forest health—can also spiral out of control leading to property damage and loss of life.
Arson, defined as "
the act of knowingly burning personal property without consent or with unlawful intent," also falls into this category. The penalties for arson in private houses vary between states and by the degree of damage. Intentional fires cause about 400 deaths each year.
Animaflora PicsStock // Shutterstock
#3. Electrical distribution and lighting equipment
- Percent of total house fires caused by electrical distribution and lighting equipment: 9%
- Percent of total house fire deaths: 16% (#4 leading cause)
- Percent of total house fire injuries: 10% (#3 leading cause)
- Percent of total direct house fire property damage: 18% (#1 leading cause)
Electrical malfunctions, such as arc faults, can occur in any electricity-powered equipment. An arc fault is a high-power discharge between eroded or corroded conductors. Such faults can occur within the walls of a home, especially if an electrical outlet has begun to degrade or was installed incorrectly.
A high level of electrical current can produce enough heat to ignite a fire.
To prevent this type of house fire, look for worn-out appliance cords, damaged connectors, loose wires in junction boxes or electrical devices, and faulty switches.
Thichaa // Shutterstock
#2. Heating equipment
- Percent of total house fires caused by heating equipment: 13%
- Percent of total house fire deaths: 18% (#3 leading cause)
- Percent of total house fire injuries: 12% (#2 leading cause)
- Percent of total direct house fire property damage: 14% (#3 leading cause)
Heating equipment fires follow a clear seasonal pattern—they happen more often in December, January, and February. Stationary or portable space heaters account for
more than 80% of deaths related to home heating fires.
Over half of such casualties result from leaving heating equipment too close to clothing, upholstered furniture, mattresses, or bedding. Another cause of these kinds of fires is the lack of proper cleaning and maintenance of fireplaces and central heating systems.
New Africa // Shutterstock
#1. Cooking
- Percent of total house fires caused by cooking: 49%
- Percent of total house fire deaths: 20% (#2 leading cause)
- Percent of total house fire injuries: 42% (#1 leading cause)
- Percent of total direct house fire property damage: 16% (#2 leading cause)
Even though most cooking-related fires are minor, an
average of 470 were reported daily in 2018. The number of reported cooking fires peaks, perhaps unsurprisingly, during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. More alarming still is that there were more cooking fire-related deaths in 2014-2018 than there were 30 years prior, despite advancements in electric and gas ranges and other cooking appliances during the intervening years. Commonly, people are napping or engaged in other activities when the fires start.
For proper risk prevention, avoiding food unsupervised on the stove, in the oven, or in other cooking appliances such as an air fryer or convection oven is crucial. Be aware that households with electrical ranges are at higher risk than those with gas ranges.
This story originally appeared on Westfield and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Canva
Check back for more details at
kenoshanews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.