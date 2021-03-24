UPDATE: One dead, two injured following two-car crash on Highway C in Bristol

BRISTOL — A man was killed and two others injured in a two-car crash Tuesday night on Highway C.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday was releasing limited information on the crash, which happened at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 13900 block of Highway C west of 136th Avenue, about a mile west of I-94.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Chris Hannah, a 2007 Toyota Camry and a gray 2017 Ford Focus collided on the two-lane road. Hannah said the crash was still under investigation as of Wednesday, and he did not have information about the possible cause of the crash or the direction the vehicles were travelling.

The driver of the Toyota, who was alone in the vehicle, died from injuries suffered in the crash. Hannah said the driver was an adult male but said information on the man's age was not made available as of Wednesday morning. The driver and passenger in the Ford were taken by ambulance to local hospitals and suffered serious injuries, Hannah said. He said no information was available about either of those injured. He said identities were being withheld pending notification of family.