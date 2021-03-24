UPDATE: One dead, two injured following two-car crash on Highway C in Bristol

BRISTOL — A man was killed and two others injured in a two-car crash Tuesday night on Highway C.
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday was releasing limited information on the crash, which happened at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 13900 block of Highway C west of 136th Avenue, about a mile west of I-94.
According to sheriff's Sgt. Chris Hannah, a 2007 Toyota Camry and a gray 2017 Ford Focus collided on the two-lane road. Hannah said the crash was still under investigation as of Wednesday, and he did not have information about the possible cause of the crash or the direction the vehicles were travelling.
The driver of the Toyota, who was alone in the vehicle, died from injuries suffered in the crash. Hannah said the driver was an adult male but said information on the man's age was not made available as of Wednesday morning. The driver and passenger in the Ford were taken by ambulance to local hospitals and suffered serious injuries, Hannah said. He said no information was available about either of those injured. He said identities were being withheld pending notification of family.
According to radio traffic following the crash, three ambulances were called to the scene, along with an engine company to assist with equipment and help free the drivers and passengers from the vehicles. One person was reported as not breathing and had no pulse, while another was trapped in a vehicle.
— Deneen Smith contributed to this report.
SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County -- A look at the development and innovation in our community
The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.
Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.
A list of major employers in Kenosha County compiled by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, had 23 names on it in 2008. It now totals roughly 50 and is continuing to grow.
Making strategic, long-term investments in our infrastructure, the county laid the groundwork to attract dozens of major employers and thousands of jobs to the county.
Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 21, special section, Forward Kenosha County. Look for the second part of the special section in the Sunday, March 28 edition of the Kenosha News.
The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.
About a year ago, I wrote to you on these pages about the wholesale transformation of Kenosha County’s economy that occurred over the 12 years…
SOMERS — Not even two years since plans for the project were first announced to the public, the first construction of the Pritzker Military Ar…
Communities west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County are seeing a mix of new commercial, industrial and residential development.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Make no mistake, developments in the village have been and continue to come at a fast and furious pace.
The beginning of spring coincides with the beginning of road construction and people can expect to see orange barrels sprouting up before long.
The largest county trunk highway project in Kenosha County’s history is entering its second and final year of construction this spring.
Like all communities, Somers has been weathering the storm of COVID-19.
On behalf of the Village of Pleasant Prairie, I am pleased to share an update on the past year and some exciting developments underway for 2021.
One of the most difficult things about COVID-19 is the unknown factors it radiates. As a school district, we continuously plan for the future …
Progress. During the past 12 months progress could, in many cases, be defined as “maintaining and sustaining.” At the University of Wisconsin-…
A 107-acre swath of land east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets, once the seat of a bustling auto industry and later a brownfield b…