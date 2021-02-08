UPDATE: Pedestrian killed, motorist injured in two nearby accidents at I-94 in Somers

SOMERS – A pedestrian was killed and a motorist injured in two separate, but nearby accidents at Interstate 94 between highways 142 and E Monday night, according to Kenosha County authorities.

Traffic has been stalled on the interstate since about 7 p.m. and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is in the process of investigating the accidents while awaiting the medical examiner, according to Sgt. Michael Pittsley.

The first accident involved a vehicle and semi collision in the 2700 block of I-94, according Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson of the Somers Fire Department, which responded along with a Kenosha Fire Department rescue unit that transported the motorist to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. South Shore Fire Department also responded to the scene. The motorist's condition was not immediately known.

Wilkinson said, however, that the motorist's injuries were "very minor."

In the second accident, an adult pedestrian was struck by a vehicle minutes later, about 100 feet away from the first accident, said Wilkinson. It is not currently known how or whether second accident was related to the first.

Authorities closed down all lanes of the interstate southbound following the initial accident, which was reported at 6:59 p.m., according to Lt. Steve Beranis.