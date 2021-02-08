 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed, motorist injured in two nearby accidents at I-94 in Somers
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed, motorist injured in two nearby accidents at I-94 in Somers

SOMERS – A pedestrian was killed and a motorist injured in two separate, but nearby accidents at Interstate 94 between highways 142 and E Monday night, according to Kenosha County authorities.

Traffic has been stalled on the interstate since about 7 p.m. and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is in the process of investigating the accidents while awaiting the medical examiner, according to Sgt. Michael Pittsley.

The first accident involved a vehicle and semi collision in the 2700 block of I-94, according Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson of the Somers Fire Department, which responded along with a Kenosha Fire Department rescue unit that transported the motorist to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. South Shore Fire Department also responded to the scene. The motorist's condition was not immediately known.

Wilkinson said, however, that the motorist's injuries were "very minor."

In the second accident, an adult pedestrian was struck by a vehicle minutes later, about 100 feet away from the first accident, said Wilkinson. It is not currently known how or whether second accident was related to the first.

Authorities closed down all lanes of the interstate southbound following the initial accident, which was reported at 6:59 p.m., according to Lt. Steve Beranis.

According to the sheriff's department, traffic continued to be diverted off of the interstate for several hours. Authorities asked motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes if traveling southbound into Kenosha County on I-94.

“We’re blocking the interstate (94) southbound,” said Beranis earlier, confirming the fatal accident. “At least two vehicles are involved and one of them is a semi.”

Pittsley said he expected the southbound lanes to re-open around 11:30 p.m. He said the Sheriff's Department would be releasing additional information on the accident Tuesday.

Attorneys say they were advised by law enforcement not to share where Rittenhouse would be living with court
Attorneys say they were advised by law enforcement not to share where Rittenhouse would be living with court
