Update: Police investigating robbery at BMO Harris Bank in Kenosha

Kenosha Police are investigating a bank robbery at the BMO Harris Bank.

According to police, a man walked into the bank, 5235 52nd St., at about 2:15 p.m. Monday. The man implied to an employee that he had a weapon, but did not show a weapon, and demanded cash. He left with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured, and no customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik said the suspect is a white man with no facial hair. He was wearing a black stocking cap, black sunglasses and dark-colored canvas coat with blue jeans.

It was the second robbery at a financial institution in the city in three days. On Saturday, a group of men robbed PLS Financial, 6001 22nd Ave., a payday loan and check-cashing business in Uptown.

That group of six to seven men were waiting when an employee arrived to open the business at 6:45 a.m., forcing her to open a safe and hand over cash.

Two men were arrested in the area shortly after the robbery and were charged in connection with the case Monday. Police continue to investigate and are working to identify additional suspects.