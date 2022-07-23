UPDATE: Power outages fewer after strong storms, hail early Saturday

A band of severe thunderstorms and hail overnight in southeast Wisconsin led to a series of power outages plus reports of isolated flooding.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and local police departments indicated the storms created short-term issues but no major damages were reported Saturday.

We Energies reported more than 30,300 customers were without power during the height of the outages, which likely may have been higher as the storms struck in the immediate pre-dawn hours when many were asleep. Heavy rains followed by hail arrived in Kenosha by 4:40 a.m. and outages were first reported around that time.

Many outages were reported on the north side of Kenosha, including the area around Washington Road and 22nd Avenue. Other outages include the areas of, but not limited to, 38th Street and 6th Avenue, 54th Street and 10th Avenue, 54th Street and 23rd Avenue, 54th Street and 54th Avenue, 40th Street and 28th Avenue, and 45th Street and 45th Avenue.

The outages took out traffic signals at some intersections along Green Bay Road north of 52nd Avenue, and there were scattered reports of minor accidents.

As of Saturday afternoon, We Energies reported there remained 3,570 customers who had reported power outages in Kenosha County yet to be restored and crews were working to repair the outages.

A series of thunderstorms swept east across the county as they developed, including heavy rains around 11 p.m. Friday.

Among the areas hit by the rain was the Country Thunder grounds in Randall, including the campgrounds.

Officials from Country Thunder said the rain hit after all of Friday night's performances concluded. Heading into Saturday's performances, officials from Country Thunder said they would be monitoring the weather, but didn't anticipate any problems.