UPDATE: Power outages restored following morning thunderstorm
UPDATE: Power outages restored following morning thunderstorm

Scattered power outages followed a Monday morning thunderstorm in Kenosha County.

About 3,500 people were without power in Kenosha, plus another 1,600 in the Salem Lakes area late Monday morning.

When disaster strikes, a weather safety toolkit could be the difference between life or death. For this reason, it's incredibly important to have one prepared before the next storm.

While We Energies crews were able to restore power to the majority of those affected in Salem Lakes by noon, the Kenosha power outage was longer-lasting.

According to We Energies, all customers in Kenosha had power restored as of 2:10 p.m.

Brendan Conway, spokesman for We Energies, said the utility had multiple crews at work on the Kenosha outage. "We still do not have a cause, but some customers reported seeing lightening and then the power went out," he said.

The outage also cut power to a number of traffic signals.

