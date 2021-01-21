UPDATE: Power restored after outages Thursday

About 3,700 Kenosha homes and businesses were without power Thursday after a contractor doing road work struck a We Energies cable.
No remaining outages were still reported by We Energies later Thursday afternoon.
According to a spokesman for We Energies, at about 10:50 a.m. the road contractor, who does not work for the utility, damaged a cable while working near 104th Avenue and 75th Street.
Power was out for customers in an area roughly bounded by 52nd Street on the north, 82nd Street on the south, 102nd Avenue on the west and 55th Avenue on the east.
Deneen Smith
Reporter
