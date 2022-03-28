 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Racine man identified as pedestrian hit, killed on I-94 Saturday night

SOMERS -- A 65-year-old man from Racine was struck and killed Saturday night while attempting to walk across the interestate from his disabled vehicle.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Emanuel Wilson Jr. died at the scene of the accident, on I-41/I-94 at Highway KR in Kenosha County near Somers, at approximately 10.30 p.m.

The department indicated that he exited a disabled vehicle parked on the right shoulder of I-41/94 southbound and began walking across traffic lanes near the vehicle. He was truck by multiple vehicles resulting in fatal injuries

Assisting agencies included units with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, Racing County Sheriff's Department, Somers Fire and Rescue and Kenosha County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Somers Fire and Rescue was on scene providing lighting for the Wisconsin State Patrol and were out "most of the night," according to Fire Chief Ben Andersen.

A secondary two-vehicle accident occurred behind one of the vehicles that struck the pedestrian, but all patients involved refused transport and treatment, Andersen said.

Additional details were not available.

