Update: Rittenhouse extradition from Illinois to Wisconsin on hold

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kyle Rittenhouse won’t be returning to Kenosha County anytime soon as an Illinois judge granted a 30-day delay in his extradition hearing.

Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Ill. was charged Thursday with homicide and attempted homicide. There is a $2 million bond attached to the warrant seeking his return to Wisconsin. He is being held in a juvenile detention facility in Illinois.

At an extradition status hearing in Lake County Friday, a public defender representing Rittenhouse asked for an extension to allow the teen to seek a private attorney. He is due back in court in Illinois Sept. 25 for another status of extradition hearing.

Rittenhouse did not appear at Friday’s hearing at her request. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hearing was held remotely, and only a portion of the hearing was visible to the public online.