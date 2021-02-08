UPDATE: Southbound I-94 in Somers reopens after accidents that killed pedestrian, injured motorist

SOMERS – A pedestrian was killed and a motorist injured in two separate, but nearby accidents at Interstate 94 between highways 142 and E Monday night, according to Kenosha County authorities.
Traffic had been stalled on the interstate since about 7 p.m. as the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department investigated the accidents along with the medical examiner. Southbound lanes were reopened just after 11 p.m., according to Sgt. Michael Pittsley.
Pittsley said the Sheriff's Department would be releasing additional information on the accidents later on Tuesday.
The first accident involved a vehicle and semi collision in the 2700 block of I-94, according Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson of the Somers Fire Department, which responded along with a Kenosha Fire Department rescue unit that transported the motorist to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. South Shore Fire Department also responded to the scene. The motorist's condition was not immediately known.
Wilkinson said, however, that the motorist's injuries were "very minor."
In the second accident, an adult pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle minutes later, about 100 feet away from the first accident, said Wilkinson. It is not currently known how or whether the second accident was related to the first.
Authorities closed down all lanes of the interstate southbound following the accidents, the initial accident which was reported at 6:59 p.m., according to Lt. Steve Beranis.
Traffic was diverted from the interstate for more than four hours, re-opening at 11:11 p.m. Monday night. Authorities asked motorists to avoid the area and to use alternate routes.
“We’re blocking the interstate (94) southbound,” said Beranis earlier, confirming the fatal accident. “At least two vehicles are involved and one of them is a semi.”