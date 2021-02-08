UPDATE: Southbound I-94 in Somers reopens after accidents that killed pedestrian, injured motorist

SOMERS – A pedestrian was killed and a motorist injured in two separate, but nearby accidents at Interstate 94 between highways 142 and E Monday night, according to Kenosha County authorities.

Traffic had been stalled on the interstate since about 7 p.m. as the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department investigated the accidents along with the medical examiner. Southbound lanes were reopened just after 11 p.m., according to Sgt. Michael Pittsley.

Pittsley said the Sheriff's Department would be releasing additional information on the accidents later on Tuesday.

The first accident involved a vehicle and semi collision in the 2700 block of I-94, according Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson of the Somers Fire Department, which responded along with a Kenosha Fire Department rescue unit that transported the motorist to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. South Shore Fire Department also responded to the scene. The motorist's condition was not immediately known.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wilkinson said, however, that the motorist's injuries were "very minor."

In the second accident, an adult pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle minutes later, about 100 feet away from the first accident, said Wilkinson. It is not currently known how or whether the second accident was related to the first.