Update: Suspect killed in crash fleeing police in Kenosha; police responded to two calls of shots fired

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A person fleeing Kenosha Police was killed in a crash with another vehicle Wednesday night.

Few details on the incident are being released by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which investigates all officer-involved deaths. The name of the person killed—and even the sex of the person is not being released.

According to a statement from the DOJ, Kenosha Police were called to a report of a shooting incident and located a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle fled, police in pursuit. The suspect vehicle was travelling north on Sheridan Road at Highway 158 when it crashed with another vehicle in the intersection. The driver of the suspect vehicle was killed.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik said police received a call of shots being fired in the area of 75th Street and 33rd Avenue at 9:40 p.m.

Two minutes later, police received a second call of shots being fired from a red Cadillac in the area of 77th Street and 27th Avenue.