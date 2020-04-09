Update: Suspect killed in crash fleeing police in Kenosha; police responded to two calls of shots fired

A person fleeing Kenosha Police was killed in a crash with another vehicle Wednesday night.
Few details on the incident are being released by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which investigates all officer-involved deaths. The name of the person killed—and even the sex of the person is not being released.
According to a statement from the DOJ, Kenosha Police were called to a report of a shooting incident and located a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle.
The vehicle fled, police in pursuit. The suspect vehicle was travelling north on Sheridan Road at Highway 158 when it crashed with another vehicle in the intersection. The driver of the suspect vehicle was killed.
No one else was injured in the crash.
Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik said police received a call of shots being fired in the area of 75th Street and 33rd Avenue at 9:40 p.m.
Two minutes later, police received a second call of shots being fired from a red Cadillac in the area of 77th Street and 27th Avenue.
Police responding saw a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle in the area of 75th Street and 30th Avenue. When officers attempted to stop the car the driver fled, the resulting chase ending with the fatal crash at Sheridan and 52nd Street.
Although the DOJ would not release the time of the crash, it appears it occurred at about 10 p.m.
Police do not believe anyone was struck by the gunfire.
“We recovered a gun from the vehicle,” Nosalik said, adding “we are quite certain there is no threat to the public.”
Under department policy, officers involved in the pursuit were placed on leave. The DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation with assistance from the Kenosha Police, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Nosalik could not comment on the crash itself or the person who died, referring questions to the DOJ.
Photographs posted of the crash scene on social media showed a badly damaged vehicle, with the driver having to be extricated by firefighters.
