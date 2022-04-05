UPDATE: Three Kenosha County Board races too close to call, likely to lead to recounts

Three Kenosha County Board races were nearly too close to call, with unofficial vote totals of less than 10 votes likely to trigger free recounts if requested by one of the candidates in those races.

A fourth race was separated by 12 votes, which would not lead to a free recount but one could be requested and paid for by a candidate that race.

Fourteen of the 23 Kenosha County Board supervisor seats were contested Tuesday. The unofficial results, by district:

District 1

Incumbent Supervisor William Grady defeated challenger Amber Hand in the race to represent District 1 on the County Board. In unofficial results, Grady received 392 votes (61%) to Hand's 247 (39%).

Grady was not immediately available for comment late Tuesday.

The District 1 representative serves those who reside in Wards 6, 18, 19 and 23.

District 3

Supervisor Jeffrey Gentz defeated challenger Thomas Stanczak in the race to represent District 3 on the County Board. Gentz received 532 votes (55%) to Stanczak's 437 (45%).

Gentz was not immediately available for comment late Tuesday.

The district serves Wards 33, 34, 35 and 37 in the city of Kenosha.

District 5

Incumbent Supervisor Dennis Pierce lost his re-election race to represent District 5 to Brian Thomas in a very close race.

In unofficial counts, Thomas posted 705 votes (50 percent) to Pierce's 693 votes (49 percent), a difference of just 12 votes.

Thomas was not immediately available for comment late Tuesday.

District 5 sits in the northern portion of Kenosha, largely south of 18th Street and north of Washington Road, and east of Green Bay Road and west of 21st Avenue.

District 7

Supervisor Daniel Gaschke defeated challenger Frank Petrick in the race to represent District 7. Gaschke received 190 votes (70%) to Petrick's 80 (29%).

"I'm very excited for the opportunity to continue serving the community in this role," Gaschke said.

Gaschke said he is deeply thankful for all the support he received during the race.

"I'm looking forward to helping the county continue to move forward," Gaschke said.

District 7 is located in the City of Kenosha. It’s largely south of 52nd Street and north of 63rd Street, and east of 31st Avenue and west of Sheridan Road.

District 8

The race to represent District 8 was nearly a tie, and a recount is likely. Alyssa Williams led unofficial results with 371 votes, while incumbent supervisor Zach Rodriguez had 369 votes (50%).

The district serves City of Kenosha Wards 27, 30, 31, 32, and 41.

District 9

The race to represent District 9 is too close to call and a recount is likely. In unofficial results, incumbent supervisor John O'Day had 818 votes (50%) to Daniel Nyberg' 809 (50%.)

The District 9 candidate represents Wards 38, 39, 40 and 62 in Kenosha.

District 11

The race to represent District 11 is too close to call and a recount is likely. Zach Stock had 615 votes (50%) to Guida Brown's 608 (49%), according to unofficial results from Kenosha County

District 11 occupies much of the city of Kenosha’s central area, largely south of 60th Street and north of 75th Street, and east of 50th Avenue and west of 30th Avenue.

District 13

Supervisor John Franco defeated challenger Jenn Bittner in the race to represent District 13. Franco received 544 votes (52%) to Bittner's (48%), according to unofficial results.

"It feels great," Franco said. He said this will be his fourth term.

"I'm glad (voters) put their trust in me," Franco said.

District 13 sits in the western portion of Kenosha, largely east of 156th Avenue and west of 91st Avenue, and north of 75th Street and south of 60th Street.

District 14

Incumbent supervisor Boyd Frederick lost to challenger Tim Stocker in the race to represent District 14. Stocker received 446 votes (52%) to Frederick's 406 votes (47%), according to unofficial results.

"It really hasn't sunk in completely, yet," Stocker said late Tuesday. "I'm feeling a heavy responsibility that I want to take seriously."

The district occupies much of the city of Kenosha’s west side, largely east of 136th Avenue and west of 39th Avenue, and south of Burlington Road and 38th Street and north of 60th Street.

District 16

Newcomer Amanda Nedweski defeated LaVerne Jaros in the race to represent District 16. Nedweski received 960 votes (55%) to Jaros' 791 (45%), according to unofficial results from Kenosha County.

This supervisor represents District 16, which encompasses Wards 1-5 in southeast Pleasant Prairie.

Nedweski was not immediately available for comment late Tuesday.

District 17

Supervisor Monica Yuhas defeated challenger Brooks Litz in the race to represent District 17. Yuhas received 985 votes (57%) to Litz' 727 (42%), according to unofficial results.

Yuhas was not immediately available for comment late Tuesday.

District 17 sits in the southern portion of the county in the village of Pleasant Prairie, largely south of 75th Street and north of the state line, and east of 88th Avenue and west of 39th Avenue.

District 19

Brian Bashaw defeated challenger Larry Zamba in the race to represent District 19. Bashaw received 1,190 votes (65%) to Zamba's 638 (35%).

Bashaw was not immediately available for comment late Tuesday.

District 19 sits mainly in the western portion of the county in the Towns of Brighton and Paris and the Village of Bristol, largely east of Highway J and west of Highway H, and south of Highway KR and north of Highway K and Highway Q.

District 20

John Poole defeated challenger Steve Brown in the race to represent District 20. Poole received 944 votes (63%) to Brown's 543 (36%), according to unofficial results from Kenosha County.

Poole was not immediately available for comment late Tuesday.

District 20 sits in the western portion of the county in the areas surrounding the villages of Salem Lakes and Paddock Lake, largely west of 216th Avenue and east of Silver Lake, and north of Highway C and South of Highway K.

District 23

Supervisor Kim Lewis lost the race to represent District 23 to challenger Aaron Karow. Lewis received 595 votes (46%) to Karow's 700 (54%), according to unofficial results from Kenosha County.

District 23 sits in the far western portion of the county in the areas surrounding Twin Lakes, largely east of Walworth County and north of the state line.

County Board positions, which are part-time, are two-year terms with a $6,526 annual salary.

"I'm excited for the challenge," Karow said. "It's been an interesting night. It feels good."

"I'm humbled by the support and the real work begins now," Karow said. Karow said he celebrated his win with friends and family late Tuesday.

