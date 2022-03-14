UPDATE: Twin Lakes woman dies in Sunday crash in Town of Randall

TOWN OF RANDALL — A 43-year-old Twin Lakes woman was killed following a three-vehicle accident late Saturday afternoon.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department identified the victim as Abby Warchal, who was the sole occupant of a blue Chevrolet Sonic involved in the collision at Highways W and CK.

Warchal was transported from the scene to Froedtert South Hospital in Pleasant Prairie, where she later died, according to a law enforcement press release issued Monday afternoon.

Initial reports indicate that Warchal's vehicle was stopped in traffic Saturday at about 4:19 p.m., waiting to make a left turn onto Highway K (125th Street) when she was struck from behind by a silver Jeep. That collision caused the Sonic to travel into the southbound lanes of Fox River Road and where it was then struck head-on by a black Chevrolet pickup truck.

Sgt. Jim Campbell of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said Sunday that rescue units initially used extrication equipment to free one of the victims at the scene. Motorists in the other vehicles had minor injuries, but were not transported to the hospital.

Authorities were at the crash site more than six hours and re-routed traffic while crews worked to tow vehicles and clear the roads. Alcohol or other substance abuse is not believed to be a factor in the accident.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to call the Sheriff's Department at 262-605-5100.

Kenosha News reporters Terry Flores and Dan Truttschel contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.