UPDATE: Two dead, two others hospitalized following mass shooting at Roosevelt Road and 23rd Avenue early Sunday

Two people are dead and two others were transported to a local hospital following a mass shooting that occurred at Roosevelt Road and 23rd Avenue outside the Las Margaritas bar early Sunday, according to authorities.

Kenosha Police officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. in the area for a call of four shooting victims, according to Lt. Joseph Nosalik, Police Department spokesman.

"We had officers in the area that heard gunshots and we also received multiple 911 calls," he said. "There are four victims that suffered gunshot wounds, two of those victims died...one victim died at the scene. The other victim died at the scene."

The remaining victims were transported to local hospitals for their injuries, Nosalik said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

"Specific victim data is not being released at this time," he said. No suspects were in custody.

Public access from 24th Avenue to 22nd Avenue on Roosevelt was closed in the meantime and the public was advised to use alternate routes for travel.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

The area was also the scene of another shooting on Aug. 24.

According to a criminal complaint three people were shot by Damon A. Blakey of Zion, Ill. following a physical altercation. The incident occurred at approximately 1:45 am and the fight reportedly began inside Las Margaritas Tavern, 2322 Roosevelt Road.

Blakey was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon.

The confrontation continued outside onto 23rd Avenue, according to the criminal complaint. That’s when Blakey allegedly opened fire, shooting a male and two females. One of the females was his girlfriend who he allegedly shot by accident.

This is an ongoing story. Please check back for updates.