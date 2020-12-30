UPDATE: Two killed in late Tuesday night crash on I-94

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two people were killed in a crash on I-94 Tuesday night, the fatal accident one of dozens of crashes that kept emergency crews busy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the area experienced its first winter storm of the season.
"During the storm, our department assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol by blocking traffic in the 12200 block of I-94 northbound for a fatal motor vehicle crash that they investigated," said Sgt. David Wright, public information officer for the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.
The fatal crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of interstate near Highway ML in Pleasant Prairie when a car was struck by a semi.
According to the State Patrol, one person in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant of the car died after being taken to a local hospital. The driver of the semi was not injured.
The Kenosha County medical examiner is working to identify the victims, according to a statement from the State Patrol. Although the cause of the crash is still under investigation, marijuana and unidentified pills were found in the car, the State Patrol said.
Other crashes
Between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff's Department deputies responded to:
- 4 crashes with injuries.
- 8 property-damage accidents.
- 12 calls to assist motorists.
- 3 fire calls.
At this time there were no reported road closures in Kenosha County due to the storm.
"Our deputies were able to keep up with the calls for service and did an excellent job serving the people of Kenosha County," Wright said. "The roadways were hazardous and slippery."
Wright urged the community to exercise extreme caution. Accidents were also being reported during the Wednesday morning commute.
At 8:20 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue and Newport (Wadsworth, Ill.) Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash in the 14900 block of Highway WG along the Wisconsin-Illinois state line.
The crash blocked westbound traffic and reportedly resulted in heavy vehicle damage.
