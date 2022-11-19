UPDATE: Two young children die from injuries in two-vehicle Pleasant Prairie crash Friday night

Two young children have died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Pleasant Prairie.

Pleasant Prairie police indicated on Saturday that the children, a 4-year-old boy and a 9-month-old girl, had died.

Pleasant Prairie Police Department officers responded to the at Springbrook Road and Highway 31 at 8:26 p.m. on Friday.

The department indicated officers arrived on the scene within minutes and extricated the two children from one of the vehicles. Police, along with Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue personnel, immediately administered life saving measures.

The children and their parents were transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital and Aurora Medical Center Kenosha. The children later succumbed to their injuries. The names of the children are not being released at this time, pending family notifications.

The conditions of the others involved in the accident were not immediately available.

"The Pleasant Prairie Police department and the Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue offer their sympathies to the families dealing with this devastating crash," the department stated on Saturday.

Pleasant Prairie Police were assisted by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, the Kenosha Police Department as well as the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Technical Reconstruction Unit.

No other information as to the circumstances of the crash has yet been released.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the accident are asked to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353.