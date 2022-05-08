UPDATE: U.S. Air Force veteran from Kenosha located safe after reported missing Saturday, according to police

Authorities Sunday have now found the U.S. Air Force veteran who had been reported missing from a Downtown residential care facility a day earlier.

Jason Sanchez, 46, of Kenosha was "located safe", according to an update on the Kenosha Police Department's Facebook page. He had been reported missing from the Dayton Care Center, 521 59th St., according to Sgt. Brian Miller of the Kenosha Police Department. The care center offers “customized behavioral and physical health care” for its residents, including U.S. veterans, according to its website.