UPDATE: Walk-in vaccinations at Shopko site will be significantly limited today

Kenosha County Public Health's COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the former Shopko building, 5300 52nd St., will only be able to accommodate only a small number of walk-ins today, county officials announced late Tuesday night.

Most or all of the appointment slots at the clinic had quickly filled up Tuesday, county spokesman Joe Potente said.

On Tuesday, for the first time, the Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the former Shopko building, 5300 52nd St., was available to walk-ins age 16 or older who live, work or study in Kenosha County, drawing hundreds to the clinic.

“We had lines out the door, but we had people out the door in less than an hour,” County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said.

County vaccine clinic appointment information for the clinic can be found online at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/vaccine.

A list of other vaccination providers in the area can be found online at https://kenosha-county-covid-19-response-kenoshacounty.hub.arcgis.com/.

