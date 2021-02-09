UPDATE: WATCH NOW -- Man injured in fire at a home on city's south side

City of Kenosha fire, rescue and police personnel responded to a call for smoke coming from an awning Tuesday afternoon at 7928 39th Ave.
A City of Kenosha police officer keeps an eye on the scene during a fire call Tuesday afternoon at 7928 39th Ave. Fire, rescue and police personnel responded to the residence for a report of smoke coming from the awning.
A Kenosha man suffered injuries and was transported by paramedics to a local hospital after a fire broke out at a home on the city’s south side Tuesday.
The man’s injuries were related to smoke and fire in the 3:27 p.m. blaze that occurred at the single-family home at 7928 39th Ave., according to Kenosha Fire Department officials. His condition, however, was not immediately known.
Battalion Chief Ken Schroeder said the man was believed to be the sole occupant of the residence. While the initial calls to the fire department indicated smoke coming from the home's awning, Schroeder said the fire resulted in “substantial damage” to the structure.
“There was smoke and fire damage throughout the home,” he said. Schroeder said the fire appeared to have originated in the home’s first floor living area. The house was also deemed uninhabitable as a result of the fire.
Schroeder said crews had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes and extinguished in 30 minutes. Firefighters were at the scene for more than an hour. The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Tuesday.
Betsy Jones, 7, affixes business stickers to bags for coffee.
Jennifer Ulbricht lifts a bag of coffee beans at East View Coffee on Jan. 23. Last November, Ulbricht purchased $40,000 in roasting equipment, using her savings, and went into a partnership with Greg York to form East View Coffee Company in Downtown Kenosha.
IN PHOTOS: A tour of Downtown Kenosha's East View Coffee Company
Last November, Jenny Ulbricht purchased $40,000 in roasting equipment, using her savings, and went into a partnership with Greg York to form East View Coffee Company. York also is the co-founder and co-owner of Rustic Road Brewery in downtown Kenosha. Ulbricht is not involved with the brewery.
Ulbricht contracted with importers and sold her first bag of coffee beans on Dec. 21. She officially began East View’s full operations in the second-floor loft area of the brewery at 5706 Sixth Ave.
Later this year, she will begin selling coffee by the cup and by the bag at the outdoor Kenosha HarborMarket.
Betsy Jones, 7, affixes business stickers to bags for coffee.
Jennifer Ulbricht lifts a bag of coffee beans at East View Coffee on Jan. 23. Last November, Ulbricht purchased $40,000 in roasting equipment, using her savings, and went into a partnership with Greg York to form East View Coffee Company in Downtown Kenosha.
The coffee roasting machine's control panel at East View Coffee on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
Jennifer Ulbricht lifts a bag of coffee beans at East View Coffee on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
Jennifer Ulbricht weighs coffee beans to be roasted at East View Coffee.
Greg York, left, and Jennifer Ulbricht watch metrics as they roast a batch of coffee beans at East View Coffee on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
Jennifer Ulbricht uses her nose to help determine what stage coffee beans are as she roasts a batch of beans at East View Coffee on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
Jennifer Ulbricht pours green beans into the coffee roasting machine at East View Coffee on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
Jennifer Ulbricht looks for specific colors as the coffee roasts.
Betsy Jones, 7, helps get bags ready as her mom, Jennifer Ulbricht, left, and Greg York roast a batch of coffee beans at East View Coffee on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
Miles York, 12, right, and Betsy Jones, 7, help get coffee bags ready at East View Coffee on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
Jennifer Ulbricht watches as freshly roasted coffee beans pour from the roaster at East View Coffee.
Jennifer Ulbricht pours fresh beans into the roaster as Greg York watches the roaster's metrics at East View Coffee on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
Jennifer Ulbricht, left, and Greg York roast a batch of coffee beans at East View Coffee on Jan. 23.
