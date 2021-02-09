 Skip to main content
UPDATE: WATCH NOW -- Man injured in fire at a home on city's south side
A Kenosha man suffered injuries and was transported by paramedics to a local hospital after a fire broke out at a home on the city’s south side Tuesday.

The man’s injuries were related to smoke and fire in the 3:27 p.m. blaze that occurred at the single-family home at 7928 39th Ave., according to Kenosha Fire Department officials. His condition, however, was not immediately known.

Battalion Chief Ken Schroeder said the man was believed to be the sole occupant of the residence. While the initial calls to the fire department indicated smoke coming from the home's awning, Schroeder said the fire resulted in “substantial damage” to the structure.

“There was smoke and fire damage throughout the home,” he said. Schroeder said the fire appeared to have originated in the home’s first floor living area. The house was also deemed uninhabitable as a result of the fire.

Schroeder said crews had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes and extinguished in 30 minutes. Firefighters were at the scene for more than an hour. The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Tuesday.

