UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Barricades, fencing up in Downtown Kenosha

Pursuant to state statutes, the Guard may not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or impede the ability of the media to report on the ongoing situation.

“We work hand-in-hand with communities across Wisconsin to help ensure public safety, and this mobilization represents the culmination of months of planning and partnership with Kenosha,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general. “We are citizen soldiers and airmen who live and work in the same communities as the citizens we serve, and we are always there for our neighbors when they need us.”

Area departments ready

In Racine County, three departments indicated they would be willing to assist if asked.

Officials with the Racine and Mount Pleasant police departments, along with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office stated they are keeping an eye on the situation here.

The Racine Police Department says it will be available to assist, but will not be called upon “as long as protests/gatherings are peaceful,” according to an email from Sgt. Chad Melby, the department’s public information officer. “If you see some of the violence and similar events to last August, Racine P.D. will assist Kenosha as needed.”