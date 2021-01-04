UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Barricades, fencing up in Downtown Kenosha

Downtown Kenosha was a flurry of activity early Monday morning in anticipation of what appears to be an imminent decision in the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake by Rusten Sheskey in August.
County workers put the finishing touches on protective fencing around the Courthouse by mid-morning. Several side streets were closed to through traffic, and motorists cannot travel Sheridan Road, which has been blocked off.
Several businesses around the Downtown area also had workers putting boards back up to protect their buildings.
Early Monday morning, a number of streets near the Courthouse were closed to through traffic. Motorists will not be able to travel Sheridan Road from 52nd to 59th streets, and east/west traffic from 53rd to 59th streets also is blocked by concrete barricades in both directions.
All the activity came hours before the Kenosha City Council was expected Monday night to vote on an “emergency declaration” resolution that would give Mayor John Antaramian temporary powers for eight days from the announcement on possible charges by county District Attorney Michael Graveley.
Antaramian and Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis stated in a press release Sunday they expect the announcement within the first two weeks of January. Graveley did not respond to requests asking for a timetable on the release.
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser issued a statement late Monday afternoon.
“The City of Kenosha is guiding all efforts in this response,” he said. “We are here to assist them. Obviously, the safety of Kenosha County residents and also our employees is paramount. We join them with the Blake family in continuing to call for calm and peaceful demonstrations.”
Sheskey was among officers trying to detain Blake during a domestic disturbance call on Aug 23. Blake, apparently ignoring officers’ commands, walked toward and was climbing into a minivan when Sheskey discharged his weapon several times. Blake suffered a gunshot wound that left him paralyzed. The shooting unleashed several night of protests, unrest, violence and widescale damage in Kenosha.
National Guard mobilized
Late Monday afternoon, Gov. Tony Evers announced that he had authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement efforts in response to a request for assistance.
Approximately 500 troops have been mobilized.
“We are continuing to work with our local partners in the Kenosha area to ensure they have the state support they need, just as they have in the past,” Evers said in a press release. “Our members of the National Guard will be on hand to support local first responders, ensure Kenoshans are able to assemble safely and to protect critical infrastructure as necessary.”
Pursuant to state statutes, the Guard may not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or impede the ability of the media to report on the ongoing situation.
“We work hand-in-hand with communities across Wisconsin to help ensure public safety, and this mobilization represents the culmination of months of planning and partnership with Kenosha,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general. “We are citizen soldiers and airmen who live and work in the same communities as the citizens we serve, and we are always there for our neighbors when they need us.”
Area departments ready
In Racine County, three departments indicated they would be willing to assist if asked.
Officials with the Racine and Mount Pleasant police departments, along with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office stated they are keeping an eye on the situation here.
The Racine Police Department says it will be available to assist, but will not be called upon “as long as protests/gatherings are peaceful,” according to an email from Sgt. Chad Melby, the department’s public information officer. “If you see some of the violence and similar events to last August, Racine P.D. will assist Kenosha as needed.”
Mount Pleasant has a similar plan, Police Chief Matt Soens said in an email.
“We are assisting when requested,” he said. “How many (officers will be in Kenosha) depends on our staffing level at the time, so I don’t have a number to give you. No one down there yet. Just planning stages.”
Lt. Cary Madrigal of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said in an email that “The Racine County Sheriff’s Office will continue to assist neighboring jurisdictions as requested while maintaining adequate staffing in Racine County.”
Racine Journal Times reporter Adam Rogan contributed to this report.