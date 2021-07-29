UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Man in custody for Thursday homicide; shooting victim collapsed inside neighborhood grocery store

A 19-year-old Kenosha man was in custody Friday for a shooting that left a man dead Thursday.
Kenosha Police arrested the man hours after multiple gunshot blasts led Kenosha police to the corner of 19th Avenue and 52nd Street early Thursday evening, where a man died inside a grocery store after he had reportedly been shot elsewhere. Police are recommending first-degree intentional homicide charges against the man, who was booked into Kenosha County Jail at 3:25 a.m. Friday.
Officers were called at 4:56 p.m. to the San Luis Grocery Store, 1824 52nd St., where the man, who had been riding a moped, left the vehicle and entered the store where he immediately collapsed, according to Lt. Patrick Patton of the Kenosha Police Department. Police said the victim was a 30-year-old man.
Police were at the scene of a nearby standoff involving gunfire just minutes earlier in a neighborhood immediately to the south when officers heard the gunshots coming from the north; half of the squads on scene at the standoff were then dispatched to the grocery store, Patton said. Suspects had fled the area before police arrived.
“We know he wasn’t shot in the store,” Patton said.
Patton confirmed that police were investigating the shooting death as a homicide. According to earlier police radio traffic reports the victim had been shot in the chest.
Patton said police do not believe the shooting death was related to the standoff.
He said the Medical Examiner’s Office was notified shortly before 8 p.m. and was due to respond about an hour later. Police were not releasing the man’s name as of Friday, but family members identified him as Hector Rodriguez of Kenosha.
Multiple squad cars and layers of yellow police tape surrounded the scene at 19th Avenue in the neighborhoods immediately to the north and south of 52nd Street. Authorities also blocked off an area between 22nd and 18th avenues while they conducted their investigation, giving notification on social media for motorists to use alternate routes.
At the edge of 19th avenue, just west of the grocery store, the man’s moped remained upright in the street. Detectives arrived in pairs entering the store while patrol officers secured the area.
“There were a lot of moving parts out there,” said Patton.
To the west of the grocery store, neighbors mingled in the parking lot behind Moe Moe’s Liquor & Supermarket. The man’s family also huddled close together there waiting to hear details of what happened to him.
The man’s sister, Sandra Rodriguez said that before the incident her brother had been at their mother’s home and had just left. She said her brother rode his moped everywhere.
“He was always on his moped, especially, around (midtown Kenosha) when it’s nice,” she said.
She watched as police gathered evidence and continued to enter and exit the store, while she was anxiously awaiting word.
“They haven’t really told us anything,” she said. “They won’t say anything.”