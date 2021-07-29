UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Man in custody for Thursday homicide; shooting victim collapsed inside neighborhood grocery store

Patton said police do not believe the shooting death was related to the standoff.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the Medical Examiner’s Office was notified shortly before 8 p.m. and was due to respond about an hour later. Police were not releasing the man’s name as of Friday, but family members identified him as Hector Rodriguez of Kenosha.

Multiple squad cars and layers of yellow police tape surrounded the scene at 19th Avenue in the neighborhoods immediately to the north and south of 52nd Street. Authorities also blocked off an area between 22nd and 18th avenues while they conducted their investigation, giving notification on social media for motorists to use alternate routes.

At the edge of 19th avenue, just west of the grocery store, the man’s moped remained upright in the street. Detectives arrived in pairs entering the store while patrol officers secured the area.

“There were a lot of moving parts out there,” said Patton.

To the west of the grocery store, neighbors mingled in the parking lot behind Moe Moe’s Liquor & Supermarket. The man’s family also huddled close together there waiting to hear details of what happened to him.