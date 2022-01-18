UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Three dead after Kenosha apartment fire; police officer taken to hospital, released

Three adults have now been confirmed dead after a fire erupted late Monday night at Saxony Manor Apartments, 1870 22nd Ave., city fire officials confirmed Tuesday.

Additionally, a Kenosha Police officer who was transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation has been released.

On Monday, Kenosha police confirmed that two people died and five were injured, two critically, after an entire building at the Saxony Manor complex, located at 22nd Avenue and 18th Street on the city's north side, filled with toxic smoke and the west side of the building was consumed with flames.

Two adults were found deceased at the scene, one as a result of the fire and another apparently from a medical event unrelated to the fire. A third adult died later at the hospital, city fire officials confirmed Tuesday in a press release.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 9:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a fire at the Saxony Manor complex. The Kenosha Police Department assisted with the evacuation of several residents before the Kenosha Fire Department arrived on scene, according to Tuesday's release.

Two residents who were trapped in upper-level units were successfully rescued by KFD personnel using a ladder truck. Fire officials said Monday night that 10 other residents were able to get out of the building safely and are currently displaced. Two people remained unaccounted for as of Tuesday afternoon, but city fire officials said they do not believe those people were in the affected structure.

"Had it not been for the rapid response and evacuation efforts by the Kenosha Police Department, there would likely have been more injury or death," the release stated.

According to the release, the fire was controlled within approximately 30 minutes, and crews remained on scene for several hours conducting secondary searches of the structure.

Residents call 911

Several residents from neighboring apartment buildings called 911 and said they witnessed smoke coming from at least two ends of the affected building Monday night.

KFD Battalion Chief Ken Schroeder said Monday the cause and origin of the fire had yet to be determined.

According to KPD Capt. Patrick Patton, the police officer who was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and later released was "trying to evacuate as many as he could" from the building.

"The fire did not spread through the whole building, but the smoke sure did," Patton said Monday. "That's what's the bigger problem."

Police worked into the early-morning hours Tuesday with Saxony Manor management to account for tenants residing in the apartments, Patton said.

According to its website, Saxony Manor offers apartments for income-eligible people age 62 and older at several buildings on an 18-acre site at 1850 22nd Ave. The complex is run by the non-profit Mercy Housing.

Flames rise high

Omar Owens, who lives in an apartment building to the south and west of the building at 1870 22nd Ave., said he could see smoke billowing upward while flames shot out of the building. He said he saw the flames in a first-floor apartment travel up to the roof, where they shot up as high as 30 to 40 feet.

"I heard a frantic woman yelling. I couldn't tell what they were saying ... and I heard a dog barking," said Owens, who looked out his window and saw the downstairs unit on fire. "The upstairs caught on fire from (the fire) downstairs."

Owens, who has lived at Saxony Manor for four years, said he knocked on the door of his sister's apartment inside his building and told her there was a fire and she needed to get out. His sister had been resting and did not realize a fire was in progress.

One resident of the building that caught on fire said she heard smoke alarms going off and stepped out into the hall to see what appeared to be a "mist" at the end of the hall. She said a male resident went down to check on the people inside the apartment.

"I don't know whether he managed to kick the door open or break the door," the woman said. "Some billowing smoke ... thick, black smoke came out when he went to see what was going on. I just heard him holler, 'Oh my, God.' ... Then, the whole hallway just got black.'"

Coleen Mitchell, who resides in another apartment building nearby, said she had just come back from visiting her daughter when she pulled up and saw the building enveloped in smoke. Mitchell said she parked and could see a woman shouting "fire" and made her way inside to try to warn others to get out.

Mitchell said she pounded on the first-floor windows, and she used her hat to cover her mouth as she entered the building.

"I got five feet in. I yelled, and I told her to get out. I went in to help, and I couldn't even see, it burned your eyes so bad," Mitchell said, adding that the woman she warned did get out. "Nobody else answered, but that one woman."

Mitchell said she attempted to go in again but immediately turned around as an officer helped her through the blinding smoke.

"I wasn't going to keep on going, because if I did, I would've been dead," she said.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

