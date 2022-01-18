UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Two dead in Kenosha apartment fire; tenants, police officer injured

Kenosha police have confirmed that two people are dead and five injured — two critically — after a fire in an apartment complex on the city's north side late Monday, city fire officials have confirmed.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 9:30 p.m. to a report of a fire in a building at 1870 22nd Ave. at the Saxony Manor complex located at 22nd Avenue and 18th Street.

Fire officials said 10 other residents were able to get out safely and are currently displaced.

Firefighters and investigators from the Kenosha Fire Department were still on scene late Monday and expected to remain there into the morning hours.

Several residents from neighboring apartment buildings called 911 where they said they witnessed smoke coming from at least two ends of the affected building. Firefighters deployed a ladder truck to the second story of the building. According to police, two people were rescued from the upper floor.

"We know that it will be multiple fatalities," said Capt. Patrick Patton of the Kenosha Police Department. Patton said that number of people killed has not yet been determined. Battalion Chief Ken Schroeder said several residents from the building that was on fire were also transported for medical treatment to local hospitals. Schroeder said the cause and origin of the fire has yet to be determined.

According to Patton, one officer who was "trying to evacuate as many as he could," was injured rescuing a resident. He was transported to a local hospital where he was being checked out for smoke inhalation. The conditions of the tenants and the officer were not immediately known.

"The fire did not spread through the whole building, but the smoke sure did," Patton said. "That's what's the bigger problem."

Police were working into the night with Saxony Manor management to account for tenants residing in the apartments, he said.

"What we're doing right now is trying to get the names of everyone that lives there, who we can account for. Until then, we don't really know," he said. "And then, we'll try and hope for the best."

According to its website, Saxony Manor offers apartments for income-eligible person ages 62 years and older at several buildings on an 18-acre site at 1850 22nd Ave. The complex is run by the nonprofit Mercy Housing.

Omar Owens who lives in an apartment building to the south and west of the 1870 22nd Ave., said he could see smoke billowing upward while flames shot out of the building. He said he saw the flames in a first floor apartment travel up to the roof where they shot up as high as 30 to 40 feet.

"I heard a frantic woman yelling. I couldn't tell what they were saying ... and I heard a dog barking," said Owens, who looked out his window and saw the downstairs unit on fire. "The upstairs caught on fire from (the fire) downstairs."

Owens, who has lived at Saxony Manor for four years, said he knocked on the door of his sister's apartment inside his building and told her there was a fire and she needed to get out. His sister had been resting and did not realize a fire was in progress.

One resident of the building that caught on fire said she heard smoke alarms going off and stepped out into the hall to see what appeared to be a "mist" at the end of the hall. She said a male resident went down to check on the people inside the apartment.

"I don't know whether he managed to kick the door open or break the door," she said. "Some billowing smoke ... thick black smoke came out when he went to see what was going on. I just heard him holler, `Oh my, God ... then, the whole hallway just got black.'"

Coleen Mitchell, who resides in another apartment building nearby, said she had just got back from visiting her daughter when she pulled up and saw the building enveloped in smoke. Mitchell said she parked and could see a woman shouting "fire" and made her way inside to try to warn others to get out.

Mitchell said she pounded on the first-floor windows and she used her hat to cover her mouth as she entered the building.

"I got five feet in. I yelled and I told her to get out. I went in to help and I couldn't even see, it burned your eyes so bad," she said, adding that the woman did get out. "Nobody else answered, but that one woman."

She said she attempted to go in again, but immediately turned around, an officer helping her through the blinding smoke.

"I wasn't going to keep on going, because if I did, I would've been dead," she said.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

