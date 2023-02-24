Areas that experienced power outages in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties are expected to be restored to 100 percent by noon on Friday, according to We Energies officials Thursday night.

"We Energies crews have made significant progress after Wednesday's ice storm. Nearly 95% of customers who lost power have their lights back on tonight and we now estimate all customers will have their power restored or outage assigned by noon tomorrow - five hours sooner than originally estimated," said Bendan Conway, spokesman for the utility that serves Wisconsin and Michigan with electricty.

In Kenosha County alone more than 10,000 customers were without power at various times Wednesday night into Thursday as a dangerous ice storm brought high winds and encrusted trees and powerlines, causing dangerous conditions throughout the region. As of late Thursday, less than 1,000 customers remained without power, according to the outage map on We Energies' website.

Conway said the crews and specialized workers restored service under icy conditions and will continue to work overnight into Friday to restore electricity to remaining homes and businesses.

"We appreciate our customers' patience and thank the many people who have shared kind words and gestures to our hard working employees," he said.

