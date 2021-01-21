 Skip to main content
UPDATE: We Energies working to restore power to remaining customers following outage
About 3,700 Kenosha homes and businesses were without power Thursday after a contractor doing road work struck a We Energies cable. Most of those affected had their power restored before 1 p.m.

Some lingering outages were still reported in the area, including some to lights on 75th Street, causing traffic backups. Outages were reported along 75th Street at around 98th Avenue, and just west of 91st Avenue, as well as three other locations.

According to a spokesman for We Energies, at about 10:50 a.m. the road contractor, who does not work for the utility, damaged a cable while working near 104th Avenue and 75th Street.

Power was out for customers in an area roughly bounded by 52nd Street on the north, 82nd Street on the south, 102nd Avenue on the west and 55th Avenue on the east.

