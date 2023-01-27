UPDATE: Wisconsin State Patrol indicates two injuries in multi-vehicle pileup on I-94 at Hwy. MLat Pleasant Prairie

A multiple-vehicle accident had traffic on Interstate 94 northbound backed up Friday afternoon as emergency crews tended to the scene and worked to restore the flow of traffic.

Multiple law enforcement and emergency crews from across Kenosha County and several from Illinois responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on northbound I-94 in Kenosha County just north of the intersection of County Hwy. ML, at 1:27 p.m.

Upon arrival, Wisconsin State Patrol troopers found the interstate blocked northbound.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash involved two injuries. Numerous vehicles, including several semi-trucks, were involved in the crash.

Among the vehicles damaged was a white sedan with extensive front-end damage after colliding with a semi-truck. A gray SUV’s hood was partially pinned underneath the trailer of another semi-truck, and a second white SUV had apparently either crashed into the rear of the gray SUV, or collided with the barrier to avoid it. A semi-truck had jack-knifed and was sitting sideways across several lanes.

Northbound traffic was routed to the Russell Road ext, onto the west Frontage Road to Wisconsin Hwy. 16,5 and then back onto northbound I-94.

The incident occurred during winter weather, with snow, ice and whiteout conditions believed to be a factor in the initial crash.

Emergency units, including multiple ambulances, and personnel were called in from Bristol, Pleasant Prairie, Wheatland, Newport, Salem Lakes, Kenosha, Somers, and Antioch, Ill. Assisting agencies included the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, Kenosha County Highway Department, Lake County Illinois Sheriff's Office and the Illinois Highway Department.