God's Kitchen of Kenosha and Arnetta Griffin is planning to hold a free community meal Saturday afternoon in Uptown.

The Easter celebration is scheduled to take place from 2 to 5 p.m. outside 2207 60th St. There will be free food and free haircuts will be offered.

"Donations always help," Griffin said. She said donations can be dropped off at the event or can be arranged by calling 262-997-7136.

