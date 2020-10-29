UPDATE: WITH VIDEO: Father, 5-year-old killed in Bristol crash

BRISTOL — A 43-year-old Kenosha man and his 5-year-old daughter were killed when the man's Mini Cooper collided with a semi tractor-trailer at the intersection of highways MB and Q Wednesday night.

Sheriff's deputies and Bristol fire and rescue crews were dispatched at 8:30 p.m. to the crash scene west of I-94 and east of Bristol Woods Park, according to sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Markowski.

Sheriff's Sgt. David Wright said the Kenosha man was eastbound on Highway Q (104th Street) at a high rate of speed in his 2004 Mini Cooper when he struck the semi-truck that was turning south from Highway Q onto Highway MB (152nd Avenue). "It was a horrific scene," Wright said.

The semi remained in the road following the crash, while the heavily damaged Cooper came to rest in a nearby wooded area immediately south of the intersection. The Kenosha man was pronounced dead at the scene. The girl, who was in the vehicle's back seat, was taken to a local hospital by Bristol Fire Department medics, dying from her injuries at the hospital.

The semi-truck operator is identified as a 50-year-old man from Gurnee, lll. He is cooperating with the investigation, the Sheriff's Department reported.