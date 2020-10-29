UPDATE: WITH VIDEO: Father, 5-year-old killed in Bristol crash

BRISTOL — A 43-year-old Kenosha man and his 5-year-old daughter were killed when the man's Mini Cooper collided with a semi tractor-trailer at the intersection of highways MB and Q Wednesday night.
Sheriff's deputies and Bristol fire and rescue crews were dispatched at 8:30 p.m. to the crash scene west of I-94 and east of Bristol Woods Park, according to sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Markowski.
Sheriff's Sgt. David Wright said the Kenosha man was eastbound on Highway Q (104th Street) at a high rate of speed in his 2004 Mini Cooper when he struck the semi-truck that was turning south from Highway Q onto Highway MB (152nd Avenue). "It was a horrific scene," Wright said.
The semi remained in the road following the crash, while the heavily damaged Cooper came to rest in a nearby wooded area immediately south of the intersection. The Kenosha man was pronounced dead at the scene. The girl, who was in the vehicle's back seat, was taken to a local hospital by Bristol Fire Department medics, dying from her injuries at the hospital.
Support Local Journalism
The semi-truck operator is identified as a 50-year-old man from Gurnee, lll. He is cooperating with the investigation, the Sheriff's Department reported.
The names of the deceased and the semi driver were being withheld as of Thursday morning while the investigation continues, Wright said. He said that there is no indication that alcohol was involved, although investigators are awaiting blood test results.
Firefighters and sheriff's personnel were on scene conducting the investigation and clearing the crash scene into early Thursday morning. Authorities closed Highway Q to traffic for more than four hours.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.