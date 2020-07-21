Update: Woman shot outside Kenosha Walgreens in serious condition

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A young woman was shot Tuesday afternoon outside a Walgreens store at Green Bay Road and Highway 50 in Kenosha.

The shooting was reported at 3:34 p.m. The 20-year-old Kenosha woman was found in a white four-door sedan in the parking lot to the east of the building. She was conscious as rescue workers loaded her in an ambulance in the parking lot.

According to police, she was taken first to Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie campus, and transferred by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. She was in serious condition, according to Lt. Joe Nosalik and police did not have a suspect in custody Tuesday night.

A woman in the parking lot said she arrived after the shooting, but saw rescue workers taking the woman out of the car. She said she appeared to have been in the driver’s seat. There was a purse or fanny pack set on the roof of the car.

The store appeared to have been busy at the time of the shooting, with more than a dozen cars in the parking lot.