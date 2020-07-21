Update: Woman shot outside Kenosha Walgreens in serious condition

A young woman was shot Tuesday afternoon outside a Walgreens store at Green Bay Road and Highway 50 in Kenosha.
The shooting was reported at 3:34 p.m. The 20-year-old Kenosha woman was found in a white four-door sedan in the parking lot to the east of the building. She was conscious as rescue workers loaded her in an ambulance in the parking lot.
According to police, she was taken first to Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie campus, and transferred by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. She was in serious condition, according to Lt. Joe Nosalik and police did not have a suspect in custody Tuesday night.
A woman in the parking lot said she arrived after the shooting, but saw rescue workers taking the woman out of the car. She said she appeared to have been in the driver’s seat. There was a purse or fanny pack set on the roof of the car.
The store appeared to have been busy at the time of the shooting, with more than a dozen cars in the parking lot.
Kenosha Police questioned customers and searched the area near the vehicle, using flashlights to search under cars. According to scanner traffic, shell casings were found at the scene. Much of the parking lot was closed off by police tape, as was a lawn on property to the east of the drug store parking lot.
Nosalik said the incident remained under investigation and no further information was available.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is being urged to call the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
new mask
Linda Pleuger
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.