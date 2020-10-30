UPDATED: Illinois judge orders Rittenhouse be extradited to Wisconsin to face homicide charges

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A Lake County, Ill. judge ordered Friday that Kyle Rittenhouse should be transferred to Wisconsin to face homicide charges.
Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old Antioch, Ill., resident, is accused of killing two men and injuring a third during protests Aug. 25 following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer.
Rittenhouse had come to the city that day as a member of a militia group after social media call for armed militia members to respond to protests and rioting that had broken out in the aftermath of Blake’s shooting Aug. 23.
Rittnehouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha and attempted first-degree homicide for shooting and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis.
Although Rittenhouse was taken into custody the day after the shootings, his attorneys have been fighting his transfer to Wisconsin.
Judge Paul Novak ended that fight Friday afternoon, hours after an early morning hearing. In a written order, Novak rejected Rittenhouse’s attorneys’ arguments and granted extradition to Wisconsin.
“A neutral magistrate in Kenosha County has determined there is sufficient probable cause supporting the arrest warrant,” Novak wrote in his order.
Rittenhouse’s attorney said on Twitter that they would immediately appeal the ruling.
Extradition between Illinois and Wisconsin is common and defendants typically waive any legal fight against the transfer. But Rittenhouse’s attorneys — who have portrayed him as a hero and his prosecution as political — have fought his transfer.
Outside the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan protesters Friday morning could be heard in the street, with a group of Black Lives Matter protesters chanting calls for justice. Several held signs urging people to remember Rittenhouse’s victims. A smaller group of Rittnehouse supporters stood nearby.
Technical issue debated
In legal documents, attorney John Pierce had indicated he planned to fight the extradition on constitutional grounds, and the defense had said they planned to call witnesses at an extradition hearing Friday at the Lake County Courthouse, including Rittenhouse’s mother.
They did not.
Instead, at the hearing, Pierce said he was going to “focus like a laser beam” on a technical issue in the charging document.
Pierce argued that Rittenhouse should be freed because — although the initial fugitive warrant was signed by Kenosha County Judge Judge Mary Wagner and a subsequent legal filing signed by Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder and a warrant has been signed between Gov. Tony Evers and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzer — the criminal complaint used as the charging document in Wisconsin is “not signed by a magistrate.”
“I do believe from the bottom of my heart that this is a political prosecution … there is fraud here,” Pierce said. He said Rittenhouse should not be extradited because of what he sees as the error in the documents. “If Wisconsin chooses to take the extremely misguided step of recharging him we will appeal,” he said. “But for today this Illinois child must go free.”
Assistant Lake County State’s Attorney Stephen Scheller argued that the law is clear that defendants who are criminally charged in another state must be extradited, saying there would be chaos if someone accused of a crime “could simply step over a state line and escape justice.”
In his order, the judge said the warrant is valid and the paperwork sufficient.
Novak also wrote that the arguments about constitutional issues raised in Pierce’s brief to the court were for Wisconsin courts to determine.
“According to Illinois law, this Illinois court shall not re-evaluate probable cause determined by a Wisconsin court,” Novak wrote. “According to Illinois law, this Illinois court shall not determine if Rittenhouse has a valid self-defense argument
“These are matters that can be raised in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, through pre-trial proceedings or during trial.”
Brought to Kenosha
Rittenhouse was transferred to Kenosha County Jail after Friday’s hearing, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth confirmed. He is likely to make his initial appearance in court here next week.
Pierce indicated on Twitter that they would continue to try to block the transfer
“We will be filing his notice of appeal immediately and pursuing Kyle’s righteous cause with swiftness and vigor in the Illinois Court of Appeal. We will never surrender. Kyle will be set free and cleared of all charges,” he wrote.
