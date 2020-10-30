UPDATED: Illinois judge orders Rittenhouse be extradited to Wisconsin to face homicide charges

“I do believe from the bottom of my heart that this is a political prosecution … there is fraud here,” Pierce said. He said Rittenhouse should not be extradited because of what he sees as the error in the documents. “If Wisconsin chooses to take the extremely misguided step of recharging him we will appeal,” he said. “But for today this Illinois child must go free.”

Assistant Lake County State’s Attorney Stephen Scheller argued that the law is clear that defendants who are criminally charged in another state must be extradited, saying there would be chaos if someone accused of a crime “could simply step over a state line and escape justice.”

In his order, the judge said the warrant is valid and the paperwork sufficient.

Novak also wrote that the arguments about constitutional issues raised in Pierce’s brief to the court were for Wisconsin courts to determine.

“According to Illinois law, this Illinois court shall not re-evaluate probable cause determined by a Wisconsin court,” Novak wrote. “According to Illinois law, this Illinois court shall not determine if Rittenhouse has a valid self-defense argument

“These are matters that can be raised in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, through pre-trial proceedings or during trial.”