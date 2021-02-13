UPDATED: Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccine providers

Individuals without internet or smart phones can call their local Meijer Pharmacy and speak with the pharmacy staff, who can assist with registration.

Kenosha Pick 'n Save locations are administering vaccine. Register online at: picknsave.com/i/coronavirus-update/vaccine

Froedtert South is scheduling COVID vaccine appointments. Register by calling 262-671-7468 (SHOT) or online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/fscovid19vaccine

Advocate Aurora Health is providing the COVID-19 vaccine to its patients who are 65 and older, prioritizing those with risk factors. Patients will be contacted directly via email, phone or text when it’s their turn to make an appointment. Please do not call your doctor’s office or hospital regarding COVID-19 vaccination as they are unable to schedule appointments or provide details about vaccine availability. Walk-ins are not accepted and there are no wait lists. Aurora will continue to update its website at https://aah.org/vaccine to provide the latest information.

Kenosha Urgicare is taking appointments for vaccine at 6430 S. Green Bay Road, Suite 104. Call ahead to make an appointment for the vaccine at 262-925-0535.