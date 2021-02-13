UPDATED: Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccine providers

Following is a list of local providers of the COVID-19 vaccine, with links to their respective appointment registration systems. Please be aware that supplies of the vaccine remain limited, and that appointment slots are filling quickly. People are urged to first contact their health care provider or pharmacy before using these links as a backup.
Additional appointment times and providers will be added as more vaccine becomes available, so please continue to check the links.
The Kenosha County Division of Health is offering COVID vaccine at the Kenosha County Job Center (8600 Sheridan Rd, Entrance B). Sign-up for an appointment time online at: kenoshacounty.org/vaccine; For assistance, call 262-605-6799.
Zenith HealthCare S.C./Zoomy Care Walk-In Clinic located at 6121 Green Bay Rd in Kenosha. Sign-up for an appointment time online at: signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4DA8AD2DA3F5CF8-covid1
Modern Apothecary located at 4924 7th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53140 is administering vaccine. Register online at: https://macovid.10to8.com
Good Value Pharmacy is administering vaccines. Register online at: signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4da8af2fa5fdc25-covid
Meijer has multiple ways that interested individuals can register for the COVID-19 vaccine. Text COVID to the number 75049. You will receive a link to register. Online at: https://clinic.meijer.com/
Individuals without internet or smart phones can call their local Meijer Pharmacy and speak with the pharmacy staff, who can assist with registration.
Kenosha Pick 'n Save locations are administering vaccine. Register online at: picknsave.com/i/coronavirus-update/vaccine
Froedtert South is scheduling COVID vaccine appointments. Register by calling 262-671-7468 (SHOT) or online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/fscovid19vaccine
Advocate Aurora Health is providing the COVID-19 vaccine to its patients who are 65 and older, prioritizing those with risk factors. Patients will be contacted directly via email, phone or text when it’s their turn to make an appointment. Please do not call your doctor’s office or hospital regarding COVID-19 vaccination as they are unable to schedule appointments or provide details about vaccine availability. Walk-ins are not accepted and there are no wait lists. Aurora will continue to update its website at https://aah.org/vaccine to provide the latest information.
Kenosha Urgicare is taking appointments for vaccine at 6430 S. Green Bay Road, Suite 104. Call ahead to make an appointment for the vaccine at 262-925-0535.
Local Walgreens locations are now scheduling appointments for the COVID vaccine. More information is available online at: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walgreens will also be launching a call center for individuals to schedule appointments for those that may not have access to a computer.
COVID Vaccine Priority Groups
Wisconsin is currently only vaccinating those in Group 1A. That group includes:
• Residents of long term care facilities (Federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program)
• Firefighters, police officers, corrections officers
• Adults aged 65+ (Started Jan. 25)
Healthcare personnel:
• Anesthesia related team members
• Behavior health providers, including psychologists, therapists, counselors
• Certified nursing assistant, nursing assistant, nurse aide, medical assistant
• Chiropractors
• Clinical ethicist
• Dental services, including dentist, dental hygienist, dental assistants
• Direct care personnel, for example, people who provide direct care to patients, including in their homes (for example, personal care assistant, home health worker)
• Emergency medical responders (EMR), including emergency medical technician/paramedic including all levels of EMRs
• Environmental services, food & nutrition, buildings & grounds in patient care setting
• Health care trainees
• Hospice workers
• Nurse, including community settings
• Long-term care facilities staff
• Pharmacist/pharmacist assistant
• Phlebotomist and laboratory personnel
• Physician assistant/nurse practitioners
• Physicians (MD/DO – all settings)
• Public health workers providing vaccines and testing for COVID-19
• Radiation therapy technologists (RTTs)/radiologic technologists (RTs)
• Respiratory therapists
• Security personnel
• Spiritual care provider
• Social work, case management, Child Life staff
• Therapy services, for example, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy
• Transportation services to and from health care settings, for example, testing sites, dialysis centers, ambulatory care
• Other health care personnel who have CDC defined exposure
Other professionals and lay people who provide services as defined above