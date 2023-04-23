The Kenosha Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning homicide at an apartment building in the 1600 block of 60th Street.

The department indicated that police units responded at 2:15 a.m. to reports of a shooting. There officers found a 40-year-old Kenosha man inside one of the apartments who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police and Kenosha Fire Department fire and rescue personnel tried to save the man's life but he died at the scene. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Police said no one was in custody.

"We do know that this incident was contained to the apartment and the likely result of an argument. There is not a public safety threat regarding this incident," the department stated in a release posted on social media sites.

A squad car was still stationed at the apartment complex at 1615 60th St. Sunday afternoon where scene tape surrounded the front of the building and a portion of the parking lot.

It was the second incident in that immediate area involving gunshots in less than 72 hours.

Police responded to the nearby Prestige Apartments, 1600 60th St., just before 1 a.m. Thursday, in which a 60-year-old man was taken into custody. Gerald R. Rivest, was charged Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, felony battery or threat to a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon, felony failure to comply with an officer and misdemeanor operating a firearm while intoxicated.

Sgt. Austin Hancock said that police detectives doing their investigation will investigate all possibilities, including whether or not the two different shooting calls were in any way related. Hancock said they would be investigating to see whether "it's going to be a possibility, or not ... one way or the other."

Kenosha Police have requested the public's help. Anyone knows anything about Sunday's fatal shooting should call the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Kenosha Area Crime-Stoppers 262-656-7333.

No additional information was expected to be released.