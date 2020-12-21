UPDATED: Man survives falling through ice; deputy makes dramatic rescue

SALEM LAKES — Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy Colin Coultrip said he didn’t give much thought to the potential danger when he climbed into a canoe and began pushing the boat with his hands across a barely frozen pond toward a man who had fallen through the ice and was struggling in the water.
“I just went for it,” Coultrip said.
The deputy was one of about six who had responded at about 5 p.m. Sunday to a call of a man fallen through ice into a pond in Salem Lakes. When he and the other deputies arrived at the pond just east of Hooker Lake near the intersection of 236th Avenue and 80th Place, Coultrip said he hadn’t really expected to find someone in the water.
‘I thought it would be someone along the shore,” he said.
Instead, he and the other deputies found a much scarier situation — a man was struggling in the water toward the center of the pond about 75 feet from shore with growing dark making him difficult to see.
“A citizen notified us that he had already been in the water for 15 or 20 minutes,” Coultrip said. “We knew we had to do something instead of waiting for (rescue workers) who were properly geared up.”
Coultrip said he saw a canoe in a neighboring yard and pulled it out to the pond. He used his hands to push the canoe toward the man. “Once I was about five feet away from the gentleman I tried to coach him to save himself,” the deputy said. But as the man, who was exhausted and panicked, tried to lift himself onto the ice the ice broke and the canoe broke through into the water.
Coultrip said he used his hands to paddle in the water closer to the man. “I was able to balance myself while standing up and lifted him out of the water (into the canoe),” he said.
But once in the boat, the man struggled and stood up. “Anyone who has been in a canoe knows what happens when you stand up,” he said. The boat capsized. “We both ended up in the water.”
Support Local Journalism
He estimated the water was about 6 feet deep where they fell.
The deputy said he swam to the edge of the ice and was able to pull himself out. “Once I got myself out of the water I went back to the gentleman who was now in the water a second time,” he said. “This time he was able to listen to my instructions — he spread his arms out over the ice and was able to pull himself up.”
Ice still not safe
The Salem Lakes Fire Department had arrived by then, and a firefighter was able to pull the man off the ice.
According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the man is a 57-year-old resident of the neighborhood who had gone out on the pond to ice fish. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but is expected to be fine, according to Lt. Eric Klinkhammer.
On Monday, the capsized canoe was still visible, partially frozen in the ice. A pole Coultrip had used to try to reach him was lying on the ice nearby. There was open water nearby.
The Sheriff’s Department is warning that ice conditions are not safe anywhere in the county. “Please do not put yourself or first responders at risk,” the department stated.
A deputy for five years, Coultrip said he grew up in nearby Bristol and lived on a lake. He said he fell through ice once when he was a child, and knew that he had to act quickly to help the man. “I knew every second counts when it’s this cold,” he said. “Every second counted when he had already been in for 20 minutes.”
Klinkhammer said Coultrip’s actions were heroic. “We can’t say how proud we are about what he did. He risked his life,” Klinkhammer said.
Coultrip said he was he got off the ice he was cold, but not in need of medical treatment and went back to work. ‘I changed my clothes, took a hot shower and went back on the road,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.