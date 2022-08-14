UPDATED: Multiple victims expected to survive after shooting outside Six Flags Great America

Three people injured in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill., Sunday evening forcing an evacuation of the amusement park are expected to survive.

Authorities have reported the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. The park, which closes at 8 p.m., was cleared of visitors and staff after some inside initially sheltered in place.

Gunshots were fired from a single vehicle, according to a spokesperson for the park, which is located about 45 miles north of Chicago.

Gurnee police reported a white sedan approached the front entrance of the park, and "the suspects exited the vehicle and began shooting toward another individual in the parking lot," the department stated. The shooters then got back in the car, which sped away.

A 17-year-old Aurora boy suffered a wound to the upper thigh, and a 19-year-old Appleton, Wisconsin, woman was struck in the lower leg. Both were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

A third victim suffered a shoulder injury but declined a trip to the hospital, the news release said.

"The shooting this evening was not a random act, and appeared to be a targeted incident that occurred outside the park. This was not an active shooter incident inside the park," the Gurnee Police Department posted online.

No arrests have been yet been made. Law enforcement is still investigating.

Park security and on-site Gurnee (Ill.) Police Department Substation officers responded immediately to the initial shoots fired report.

Later in the evening emergency personnel assisted those who were arriving to pick up loved ones who had evacuated.

WGN News spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting incident occurred. Walker said they were waiting in line for the ‘Ricochet’ in the southwest area of the park around 7:50 p.m. when she noticed people running in a panic.

“There is an active shooter, get down, get down,” Walker recalled someone shouting. “We didn’t know what was going on, so we get down.”

Walker and her daughter climbed over two fences to get “out of plain view sight,” where she could call her husband. After hiding out for a short while, Walker says she was able to leave the park.

Gurnee is in Lake County, about 20 miles north of Highland Park, where seven people died in mass shooting during a July Fourth parade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.