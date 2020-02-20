UPDATED: Police apprehend student with BB gun at Reuther

A student was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at Reuther High School after reports that the student had a firearm, which turned out to be a BB gun, according to school officials.

According to Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik, police were called to the school, 913 57th St., at 2:55 p.m. by the school resource officer for the report.

Nosalik said “a large, coordinated police response was made, and the student was quickly located and taken into custody without incident.”

Police found a facsimile firearm in the student’s backpack. No one was injured, and the investigation into the incident is continuing.

In a recorded message to parents, Reuther Principal Maria Kotz said that around 2:50 p.m., a school resource officer was made aware that a Reuther student was rumored to have the weapon.

“Upon notification, the Kenosha Police Department was called and quickly responded. The student was found to be in possession of a BB gun and was immediately taken into police custody,” she said.

“During this time, a few other students were also taken into custody due to behavior toward officers responding to the aforementioned incident.