UPDATED: Police apprehend student with BB gun at Reuther

A student was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at Reuther High School after reports that the student had a firearm, which turned out to be a BB gun, according to school officials.
According to Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik, police were called to the school, 913 57th St., at 2:55 p.m. by the school resource officer for the report.
Nosalik said “a large, coordinated police response was made, and the student was quickly located and taken into custody without incident.”
Police found a facsimile firearm in the student’s backpack. No one was injured, and the investigation into the incident is continuing.
In a recorded message to parents, Reuther Principal Maria Kotz said that around 2:50 p.m., a school resource officer was made aware that a Reuther student was rumored to have the weapon.
“Upon notification, the Kenosha Police Department was called and quickly responded. The student was found to be in possession of a BB gun and was immediately taken into police custody,” she said.
“During this time, a few other students were also taken into custody due to behavior toward officers responding to the aforementioned incident.
"Please know that the police do not believe that there was any intent to harm staff or students or that anyone is in imminent danger.”
She reminded parents that if children see or hear something of concern, they are to report it immediately to a trusted adult so that it can be investigated “for the safety of everyone in our school community.”
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau 262-605-5203 or call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 to remain anonymous.