UPDATED: Illinois judge orders Rittenhouse be extradited to Wisconsin to face homicide charges

Rittenhouse's attorney said on Twitter that they would immediately appeal the ruling.

Extradition between Illinois and Wisconsin is common and defendants typically waive any legal fight against the transfer. But Rittenhouse’s attorneys — who have portrayed him as a hero and his prosecution as political — have fought his transfer.

Technical issue debated

In legal documents, attorney John Pierce had indicated he planned to fight the extradition on constitutional grounds, and the defense had said they planned to call witnesses at an extradition hearing Friday at the Lake County Courthouse, including Rittenhouse’s mother.

They did not.

Instead, at the hearing, Pierce said he was going to “focus like a laser beam” on a technical issue in the charging document.

Pierce argued that Rittenhouse should be freed because — although the initial fugitive warrant was signed by Kenosha County Judge Judge Mary Wagner and a subsequent legal filing signed by Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder and a warrant has been signed between Gov. Tony Evers and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzer — the criminal complaint used as the charging document in Wisconsin is “not signed by a magistrate.”