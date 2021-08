Heavy thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds hit Kenosha County early Sunday afternoon, bringing heavy rains and several power outage reports.

We Energies reported there were a total of 5,447 customers without power at one time and that number was down to 583 as of 5 p.m. Sunday.

Local emergency responders were called to a report of a transformer sparking as the storm moved in around 1:05 p.m. there were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage.

