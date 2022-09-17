UPDATED: WATCH NOW: Kenosha Police continue to investigate death of man who reportedly broke into home, assaulted homeowner

The Kenosha Police Department is continuing to investigate a man's death which occurred Friday evening during an apparent break-in and assault.

According to the department, officers conducted their investigation in the area around the 6900 block of 64th Avenue.

Officers initially responded to the area around 7:20 p.m. Friday to a report of a suspicious subject who was reportedly damaging vehicles at random and attempting to enter several homes unknown to him.

The intruder reportedly forced his way into one of the houses and attacked the homeowner. The homeowner fought back and the intruder was subsequently killed during the struggle.

Police investigators remained on scene late Friday night. Numerous law enforcement vehicles were posted around the area during the initial investigation.

On Saturday, the department reported that there were no additional injuries reported in the incident. Additional details were not released in the case, which remains an active investigation.

The department has indicated there is no active threat to the community.

Police have encouraged those with any information are asked to call 262-605-5203, or CrimeStoppers at 262-656-7333.