UPDATED/WATCH NOW: Three people shot in parking lot of Six Flags Great America Sunday evening

Three people were shot in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill., Sunday evening prompting a heavy law enforcement response and an evacuation of the amusement park.

Initial reports indicated the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. The park, which closes at 8 p.m., was evacuated after some inside initially sheltered in place.

The three people were injured outside the park when shots were fired from a single vehicle, according to a spokesperson for the park, which is located about 45 miles north of Chicago. The shooter then apparently drove away.

Ambulances took two people to the hospital, and a third person declined treatment, Six Flags said in a statement.

Park security and on-site Gurnee (Ill.) Police Department Substation officers responded immediately.

Law enforcement is still investigating. There was no initial word as to the conditions of the three individuals who were wounded.

Later in the evening emergency personnel assisted those who were arriving to pick up loved ones who had evacuated. A heavy media presence at the park entrance had been moved into a media area from which to observe.

Law enforcement units from several agencies responded to the initial report of a shooting with possible multiple victims near the entrance to the amusement park.

WGN News spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting incident occurred. Walker said they were waiting in line for the ‘Ricochet’ in the southwest area of the park around 7:50 p.m. when she noticed people running in a panic.

“There is an active shooter, get down, get down,” Walker recalled someone shouting. “We didn’t know what was going on, so we get down.”

Walker and her daughter climbed over two fences to get “out of plain view sight,” where she could call her husband. After hiding out for a short while, Walker says she was able to leave the park.

Gurnee is in Lake County, about 20 miles north of Highland Park, where seven people died in mass shooting during a July Fourth parade.

This is an ongoing story. Check back to this website for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.