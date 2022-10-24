UPDATED: Water main break causes water outage; 88th Avenue detours at Wilmot Road for repair

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Water was shut off Monday in a section of the Village of Pleasant Prairie due to a water main break at 88th Avenue and Wilmot Road.

Construction crews were called Monday morning, and water had to be shut off to repair the line. Construction crews worked to make repairs as quickly as possible and by approximately 4:30 p.m. crews restored water service to the area.

Road repairs and a detour were ongoing in late afternoon.

Northbound traffic on 88th Avenue was closed between Wilmot Road and Prairie Ridge Boulevard. Construction crews provided access to all businesses and residents in the area with a detour that directed traffic along Wilmot Road, Bain Station Road, 104th Avenue and Prairie Ridge Boulevard.

Drivers in the project area were asked to abide by construction signage and drive with care, patience,and attention while the work was being completed.