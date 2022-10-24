 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

UPDATED: Water main break causes water outage; 88th Avenue detours at Wilmot Road for repair

  • Updated
  • Comments

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Water was shut off Monday in a section of the Village of Pleasant Prairie due to a water main break at 88th Avenue and Wilmot Road.

Construction crews were called Monday morning, and water had to be shut off to repair the line. Construction crews worked to make repairs as quickly as possible and by approximately 4:30 p.m. crews restored water service to the area.

Road repairs and a detour were ongoing in late afternoon.

Northbound traffic on 88th Avenue was closed between Wilmot Road and Prairie Ridge Boulevard. Construction crews provided access to all businesses and residents in the area with a detour that directed traffic along Wilmot Road, Bain Station Road, 104th Avenue and Prairie Ridge Boulevard.

Drivers in the project area were asked to abide by construction signage and drive with care, patience,and attention while the work was being completed.

People are also reading…

Kenosha neighbors: Obituaries for October 24

Read through the obituaries published today in Kenosha News.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This amazing device is cleaning up the waterways in Los Angeles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert