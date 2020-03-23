Updates: Carthage postpones commencement; no fares to ride city buses, and more

Carthage College has announced that all classes for the remainder of the spring semester will be taught remotely, due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.

The college had announced a temporary move to remote instruction earlier this month. Classes resumed online Monday after an extended two-week spring break.

President John Swallow shared the news Sunday afternoon in an email to students, families, faculty and staff.

“I know this is not how we intended to spend our spring semester together. So much has changed, and so quickly,” Swallow said. “Yet despite the uncertainty, our mission remains the same. All of us at Carthage are as committed as ever to giving our students the very best education possible. Together we will persevere.”

Based on the latest directives from public health authorities, Carthage has also halted plans for an in-person commencement in May, originally scheduled for May 23.

“For those of you in the Carthage Class of 2020 who have worked diligently toward that deeply symbolic stage walk, I know this is particularly disheartening news. I cannot fully express how much I hoped to avoid this choice,” Swallow said.