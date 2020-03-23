Updates: Carthage postpones commencement; no fares to ride city buses, and more

Carthage College has announced that all classes for the remainder of the spring semester will be taught remotely, due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.
The college had announced a temporary move to remote instruction earlier this month. Classes resumed online Monday after an extended two-week spring break.
President John Swallow shared the news Sunday afternoon in an email to students, families, faculty and staff.
“I know this is not how we intended to spend our spring semester together. So much has changed, and so quickly,” Swallow said. “Yet despite the uncertainty, our mission remains the same. All of us at Carthage are as committed as ever to giving our students the very best education possible. Together we will persevere.”
Based on the latest directives from public health authorities, Carthage has also halted plans for an in-person commencement in May, originally scheduled for May 23.
“For those of you in the Carthage Class of 2020 who have worked diligently toward that deeply symbolic stage walk, I know this is particularly disheartening news. I cannot fully express how much I hoped to avoid this choice,” Swallow said.
“We are already considering creative ways to mark commencement in May, and hope that our seniors will send us ideas as well. We look forward to scheduling an in-person celebration later this year for our May 2020 graduates.”
For more information about these changes and other details about Carthage’s COVID-19 response, please visit, www.carthage.edu/covid-19.
Kenosha buses suspend fare collection
Kenosha Area Transit has suspended streetcar service until further notice, and is making a few changes to bus service to promote the health and safety of riders and employees.
The efforts will help operators practice social distancing, while maintaining service for Kenosha residents who rely on public transportation, according to KAT.
KAT is temporarily suspending fare collection until further notice. Riders are asked to enter and exit buses through the rear door. Anyone needing to board the front of the bus should alert their driver.
KAT said riders should practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people in public places.
Tests limited to highest priority patients
Due to a national shortage of COVID-19 laboratory testing materials, the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene and the Milwaukee Health Department Laboratory are limiting testing to the highest-priority patients and health care workers.
This guideline, announced by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, comes as the Kenosha County Division of Health continues to urge all residents to take precautions to stay healthy and stop the spread of the virus.
Dr. Jen Freiheit, director of the Kenosha County Division of Health, said the state testing guidelines help to give some context to the many individuals who have contacted her office and local health care providers asking if they could be tested.
“Unfortunately, demand for test kits is still far higher than the supply that’s available,” Freiheit said.
People who have questions about COVID-19 are encouraged to call 211 for more information, Freiheit said.
With the increased number of COVID-19 cases reported nationally and identified community spread in Wisconsin, health care providers are urged to prioritize testing for hospitalized patients for whom timely diagnosis of COVID-19 is critical.
Testing should be prioritized based on clinical criteria. Asymptomatic patients will not be tested, nor will people with mild upper respiratory symptoms who are not health care workers.
Testing is not recommended for those with mild illnesses for which they would not normally seek medical care. It is recommended that these individuals self-isolate at home until their symptoms improve.
Information for health care providers on testing guidance and an updated, required triage form are available on the state Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 website at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/index.htm.
Cunningham website shows community resources
Angela Cunningham, a Democrat running for Congress in Wisconsin’s First District, is using her campaign platform to disseminate information about individuals and organizations that are mobilizing to meet the community’s needs.
Her campaign team has contacted agencies to ask for information about available resources.
“It is important that we do not forget about those who are less fortunate," she said. "Many individuals and families in the district cannot afford to stock their pantries with groceries and cannot afford to take off work. Thank you to every person, program and organization dedicated to feeding and helping those in need in our communities. I cannot, with good conscience, continue to ask for campaign resources without first using my platform to equip our families with resources to help meet their basic needs.”
Her website shows a list of resources in each county of District 1. Anyone with information about available community resources or who wants to volunteer can email Angela Cunningham for Congress at info@voteforcunningham.com.
Visit www.voteforcunningham.com for a list of community resources in the First Congressional District.
