Upscale liquor, cigars and new restaurant proposed for Somers

SOMERS — An upscale liquor store, a cigar shop with a member’s only walk-in humidor and the first DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill in the State of Wisconsin could be coming to the Village of Somers.

The businesses are proposed by Akil Ajmeri, who has opened multiple Ayra’s Liquor & Cigar stores in Kenosha and Racine counties since 2003. Ajmeri presented the concept to the Somers Plan Commission Monday for the 10,000-square-foot commercial building planned for north of the Jiffy Lube at Somers Market Square on Highway 31.

This would be the largest Ayra’s yet, with a 5,000-square-foot top-shelf liquor store and a 1,000-square-foot humidor room with separate entrances. It would be flanked by two, 2,000-square-foot commercial spaces, one of which could be occupied by the DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill restaurant.

Ajmeri opened his first Ayra’s Liquor & Cigar store at 6900 Highway 31 in Caledonia in 2006. Among other locations, he opened a 4,800-square-foot store at 4700 Washington Ave., in Racine, in 2013.

DosBros is a franchise with locations throughout Tennessee and northern Georgia. The first Illinois location will open soon on Wells Street in Chicago.