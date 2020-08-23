Uptown fire another tough blow for Kenosha family

To say the Aaron and Jennifer Jackson family has been through the wringer in 2020 would just about be the understatement of the year.
It truly has been one tough blow after another — but they have remained determined to carry on.
The parents and their four children were among many displaced in the Uptown Kenosha fire that destroyed their upper apartment at 6225 22nd Ave., Apt. B, on Aug. 12, but that event is just a piece of an ever-growing difficult puzzle for them to put together.
A week before the blaze at the historic building, Jennifer Jackson lost her sister, Lilia Diaz, at just 50 years old, to COVID-19, and now her two parents, Carlos and Josephine, also are dealing with the effects of having caught the virus.
The family — which includes children Robert, 13; Xavier, 12; Dominic, 7; and Roxanne, 3 — has been staying temporarily in Beach Park, Ill., while they try to plan the next step.
And with an event of this magnitude, that certainly is a day-to-day proposition, Jennifer said, but she was quick to say how thankful her family is for the outward show of support they’ve received.
“The community of Kenosha has been amazing to us,” she said. “People have donated clothing, food, they’ve brought us breakfast, lunch and dinner. You name it and people have reached out and offered it. It’s just been so amazing.
“The kids have really been shown there are good people in the world. They’ve been able to smile, and that’s really made it so much easier on us as parents. They know we’re not alone.”
Alerted by neighborJennifer and the children were sleeping that morning when a neighbor alerted them to the fire, which reportedly began at the Music Outlet, which is on the north side of the building that dates back to 1916.
It took a few very tense moments to figure out the situation, Jennifer said.
“It wasn’t even chaotic, so much more as it was confusing,” she said. “We were awakened by our neighbor. Our smoke alarms didn’t go off, our living room was filling with smoke, and we had no idea what was going on.
“I was walking around, trying to figure it out. Maybe my husband had left an iron on or something and went to work. Then I saw there was a bunch of firetrucks and smoke pouring in from the window.”
Her husband was already at work when the others escaped, unharmed, and spent the next several hours watching everything unfold.
At first, Jennifer didn’t think her family’s apartment, located above Bellissima’s Boutique, 6227 22nd Ave., on the opposite side of where the fire began, would be as devastated as it turned out.
“We thought maybe it was going to be an hour or two, something temporary,” she said. “We didn’t think it was going to affect us the way we did. We just went outside in the clothes we were wearing. I didn’t grab any money, anything.”
Then the realization hit, she said, especially when firefighters targeted their apartment for a massive stream of water to try and get the fire under control.
It was at that moment she knew everything inside soon would be lost.
“The whole time we were watching, from 8 in the morning until probably 6 in the evening, we just sat outside in the car,” Jennifer said. “None of it seemed real. I thought the whole time before they started spraying our windows that our apartment wasn’t going to catch fire. It was too far away, and it wasn’t going to happen.
“... When I saw the firemen actually shooting water into our apartment windows, I broke down. I was crying. I couldn’t believe it. You just can’t imagine it could happen to you, and it did. ... It’s hard to comprehend that all the things you’ve had, that you’ve built up over a lifetime, are gone.”
Newcomers to Kenosha The Jackson family only moved to Kenosha in March from Chicago, as Jennifer and Aaron sought a bit of a calmer existence than the true hustle and bustle just to the south.
“We wanted something better for (the kids),” she said. “Kenosha was a little more quiet and slow motion for us.”
For the moment, the family hasn’t been able to salvage anything, as entry to the apartment has been forbidden. Jennifer said she thinks there may have been some items that could be saved, but until they can get inside, she’ll never know.
And among the things lost are items and memories that will never return.
“All the baby pictures, my firstborn son who passed away, his ashes were in there, I lost that,” she said. “Things you can’t replace that I know could possibly still be salvageable, we’re not even getting a chance to try and salvage those things.”
COVID realization hits hard
If the life-changing event of the fire wasn’t enough for this family to deal with, the loss of Lilia and the health impact of the pandemic was still fresh on their minds as well.
For Jennifer, her sister’s death was extremely difficult, because the two had such a strong bond, she said.
“She was like my mother,” Jennifer said. “She was my best friend. I was her only sister, she was my only sister. Growing up, she was just amazing. She had a beautiful smile and the biggest heart.
“It’s just crazy that at the age of 50 that this would happen to her and it would take her away. We never expected anything like that to happen.”
From the time she was hospitalized until her death, it was only one to two weeks. And, just like we’ve all seen on the news, Lilia’s battle was difficult to watch, especially from afar, Jennifer said.
“You don’t think it’s going to affect you personally,” she said. “You see it happening, and you feel terrible about it, but then it hits you really close to home. I couldn’t believe my sister was as sick as she was and deteriorated as fast as she did. You can’t do anything but watch it over video calls and Zoom calls, and that person has to be alone, essentially while they’re dying.
“It was really sad to watch someone you love that much go through. It’s crazy and it’s real. When it happens to you, that’s when it becomes even more scary.”
Jennifer said how her sister contracted the virus isn’t quite known, but Lilia took the pandemic seriously and rarely ventured out in public.
Despite taking the necessary precautions, it still found her and became a battle she couldn’t win.
“It just caught her, my mom and my dad, and she was the one who didn’t make it through,” Jennifer said.
Her parents seem to be recovering from their own battle with the virus, Jennifer said, but are still following precautions to ensure their family’s safety.
“We’re kind of giving them their time before we let them around the kids, and we go back around them,” she said.
But even with that positive prognosis, the loss of their daughter obviously is extremely tough for both her parents to deal with.
“They’re coping,” Jennifer said. “My dad is really strong. They have illnesses of their own. They feel guilty because it was their daughter who passed and not them, and obviously, they wish it could be different. But they’re (doing) OK.”
And now that her family has had to deal with the grim realities of the virus, Jennifer offered a straightforward message to the general public, especially those who may not believe it’s as serious as it truly is.
“The only thing I can say to people is just please wear a mask,” she said. “Even if you don’t think it’s real, protect someone else. I wear one to protect other people so they don’t have to suffer they way I and my family did for the loss of my sister.”
Some normalcy
For the three boys, life will begin to return to some sort of normal routine soon with the start of the new school year.
All three are enrolled at the Dimensions of Learning Academy, which is a charter school in Kenosha Unified School District.
Given the circumstances with the pandemic, Jennifer said her children will participate in school virtually, and she welcomes the structure and maybe even the distraction a new daily routine will provide for them.
“It’s very important,” she said. “I feel like school is going to refocus their attention because so much has happened, and they’re still so young. I feel like they need that distraction.”
In the face of so many tough blows, it may be easy to lose faith.
But with so much help, that’s not even in the discussion.
“It’s just one thing after another after another,” Jennifer said. “But the sense of community and the way people have showed us that we’re not alone really has shown us there are better days coming, and we know it.”
A GoFundMe account was established for the family shortly after the fire and remains active. To make a donation, visit www.bit.ly/2E5exbh.
