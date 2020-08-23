Uptown fire another tough blow for Kenosha family

“It’s just crazy that at the age of 50 that this would happen to her and it would take her away. We never expected anything like that to happen.”

From the time she was hospitalized until her death, it was only one to two weeks. And, just like we’ve all seen on the news, Lilia’s battle was difficult to watch, especially from afar, Jennifer said.

“You don’t think it’s going to affect you personally,” she said. “You see it happening, and you feel terrible about it, but then it hits you really close to home. I couldn’t believe my sister was as sick as she was and deteriorated as fast as she did. You can’t do anything but watch it over video calls and Zoom calls, and that person has to be alone, essentially while they’re dying.

“It was really sad to watch someone you love that much go through. It’s crazy and it’s real. When it happens to you, that’s when it becomes even more scary.”

Jennifer said how her sister contracted the virus isn’t quite known, but Lilia took the pandemic seriously and rarely ventured out in public.

Despite taking the necessary precautions, it still found her and became a battle she couldn’t win.