Uptown Kenosha cleanup planned Saturday morning

Uptown Kenosha Inc. will host a neighborhood cleanup effort Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in the Uptown Kenosha, Lincoln Park and Brass Village neighborhoods.

The event is in partnership with My Sister’s House, Building Our Future, The Green Team Junk Removal, and Harper Tax and Financial Literacy Group.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Volunteers and organizers will meet at Harper's Tax and Financial Liberty Group, 1923 63rd St., to continue its monthly clean-up efforts under "Operation Neighborhood Comm-Unity." It was created through a Building My Future Community Conversation, by business owners, community residence and stake holders in the Uptown, Lincoln and Brass area.

The event is free event and all are invited. Bags and gloves are being donated by Jockey International and Jockey Being Family. All Bags will be left on designated areas. Jockey will be giving away t-shirts to the first 100 volunteers.

Contact Krista Maurer, UKI president, at 262-551-1885, for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0