Uptown Kenosha cleanup planned Saturday morning

Uptown Kenosha Inc. will host a neighborhood cleanup effort Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in the Uptown Kenosha, Lincoln Park and Brass Village neighborhoods.
The event is in partnership with My Sister’s House, Building Our Future, The Green Team Junk Removal, and Harper Tax and Financial Literacy Group.
Volunteers and organizers will meet at Harper's Tax and Financial Liberty Group, 1923 63rd St., to continue its monthly clean-up efforts under "Operation Neighborhood Comm-Unity." It was created through a Building My Future Community Conversation, by business owners, community residence and stake holders in the Uptown, Lincoln and Brass area.
The event is free event and all are invited. Bags and gloves are being donated by Jockey International and Jockey Being Family. All Bags will be left on designated areas. Jockey will be giving away t-shirts to the first 100 volunteers.
Contact Krista Maurer, UKI president, at 262-551-1885, for more information.
IN PHOTOS: Uptown Earth Day cleanup undertaken
GREEN TEAM TASKFORCE IN UPTOWN
Kim Jrabaa, owner of Dream Catcher’s Daycare, second from right, carries bags of garbage through an alley with her students during a neighborhood clean-up event in Uptown hosted by the Green Team Taskforce on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOS
GREEN TEAM TASKFORCE IN UPTOWN
Zeke White, 5, works with his mom, Kerri, to clean a sidewalk during a neighborhood clean-up event in Uptown hosted by the Green Team Taskforce on Thursday, April 23, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GREEN TEAM TASKFORCE IN UPTOWN
Students from Dream Catcher's Daycare carry large garbage bags as they participate in a neighborhood clean-up event in Uptown hosted by the Green Team Taskforce on Thursday, April 23, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GREEN TEAM TASKFORCE IN UPTOWN
Krista Maurer, right, hands out supplies during a neighborhood clean-up event in Uptown hosted by the Green Team Taskforce on Thursday, April 23, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GREEN TEAM TASKFORCE IN UPTOWN
Nevaeh Wright, 8, left, gets a pair of gloves from Krista Maurer, right during a neighborhood clean-up event in Uptown hosted by the Green Team Taskforce on Thursday, April 23, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GREEN TEAM TASKFORCE IN UPTOWN
hunter Stelzl, 7, left, receives a pair of gloves from Krista Maurer, right, during a neighborhood clean-up event in Uptown hosted by the Green Team Taskforce on Thursday, April 23, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GREEN TEAM TASKFORCE IN UPTOWN
Islah Splittgerber, 6, and her mom, Sarah Kirby, pick up garbage along 25th Avenue during a neighborhood clean-up event in Uptown hosted by the Green Team Taskforce on Thursday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GREEN TEAM TASKFORCE IN UPTOWN
Zeke White, 5, picks up garbage in a yard while working with his mom, Kerri, during a neighborhood clean-up event in Uptown hosted by the Green Team Taskforce on Thursday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
GREEN TEAM TASKFORCE IN UPTOWN
Kim Jrabaaa, owner of Dream Catcher’s Daycare, right, holds a garbage bag open as her students fill it during a neighborhood clean-up event in Uptown hosted by the Green Team Taskforce on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOS
GREEN TEAM TASKFORCE IN UPTOWN
Kim Jrabaa, owner of Dream Catcher's Daycare, second from left, works iwth students to pick up a pile of garbage during a neighborhood clean-up event in Uptown hosted by the Green Team Taskforce on Thursday, April 23, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
