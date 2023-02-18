Work is well underway at the Uptown Lofts, which sits at 63rd Street between 22nd and 23rd Avenue, with the entire project expected to be completed by the end of 2023 according to city officials.

City Administrator John Morrissey said first three major tenants are expected to move in to the Uptown Lofts by July 31.

The first floor of the project will feature a children’s library, a grocery store and a restaurant. A grocery store and restaurant at the location were previously burned down in 2020.

Kenosha previously committed $1.25 million in federal stimulus funding to help fund the library. Mayor John Antaramian has previously clarified that the new library will be separate from the Uptown Library.

Morrissey said that developer Gorman & Co. hopes to begin leasing the project’s 72 apartments to residents by Jan. 1, 2024.

The hybrid residential and commercial project is part of wider efforts to improve the area, Morrissey said. The Uptown Lofts will offer affordable residential space and improved amenities to the community.

“It’s clearly part of an overall revamp,” Morrissey said. “The community has embraced the whole concept.”

Uptown Kenosha is considered by some to be a food desert, with many residents living more than a half mile from the nearest supermarket. The returning grocery store will help fix that, Morrissey said.

Previously, Ald. Jan Michalski, who represents the area, said the grocery store was a start, although he noted it would be a relatively small grocer.

Since 2017, two large grocery stores have closed in the central city area, a Pick ‘n Save supermarket in the Uptown Brass neighborhood in 2017 and a Piggly Wiggly in Sun Plaza in 2018.

Michalski praised the development overall.

“I’m hopeful,” he said. “The influx of people moving into the spaces will help any commercial projects on the first floor.”

Morrissey emphasized the quick turnaround on the project.

“Getting the destruction torn down and new buildings in its place is a significant accomplishment,” Morrissey said.

Rebuilding Uptown

Antaramian has said the city is committed to rebuilding the Uptown neighborhood since the events of 2020.

“We are moving forward,” Antaramian said. “There’s a lot of things going on and a lot of interest from the private sector.”

Antaramian said the former Brown National Bank Building, 2240 63rd St., which the city owns, will be at the center of the Uptown area.

Representatives from the city’s colleges and universities — the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Carthage College, Herzing University and Gateway Technical College — along with community-based partners plan to occupy the building to provide a number of resources for young people in and around Uptown.

Antaramian said the Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy will help to develop the talents of middle and high school students as well as young adults who live in older neighborhoods. It will help create a pipeline of local talent to area colleges and future employers.

“The four colleges will all have staff at that facility to work with the neighborhood,” he said. “There’s three different nonprofits working in the bank building. The school district will be there for job employment programs in the summer and things like that; the YMCA is going to be running a middle school program; and the Mahone Foundation will be working with programs for high school aged and older individuals ... The Brown Bank becomes a feeder into the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood but it also is in the Uptown area.”