Uptown looting case from last August hits delay

The pending cases against two Kenosha residents charged for looting an Uptown business during rioting in the city last August have been delayed.

Criminal court records indicate the proceedings against Antoine Simpson, 26, and Rhyanon McNab, 23, will be resumed after a new judge can be assigned.

Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan recused herself in both cases because, according to the record, she was previously the attorney of record for McNab when she worked with the public defender's office and also is familiar with Simpson.

A new date for the next hearing for both defendants was unknown Friday.

Simpson, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail, faces felony charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property, while McNab is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal damage to property.

Both were charged for burglarizing Uptown Beauty and Variety Store, 6136 22nd Ave., on Aug. 24. The owner told police that multiple people broke the window to enter the store, and that about $5,000 in cash was stolen. Merchandise worth more than $2,500 was stolen or damaged.

The defendants were reportedly identified by police using security video from the store.

