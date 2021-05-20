Uptown neighborhood cleanup to be held Saturday morning; volunteers welcome

A cleanup day of the Lincoln/Uptown/Brass neighborhoods will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The monthly cleanup event is sponsored by Uptown Kenosha Inc., in collaboration with local businesses including My Sister’s House, Building Our Future, The Green Team Junk Removal, and Jockey International.

According to Uptown Kenosha Inc. president Krista Mauer, the Operation Neighborhood CommUnity cleanup initiative was created through a Building My Future Community Conversation by business owners, community residents and stake holders in the Uptown, Lincoln and Brass area.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those interested in participating with the cleanup should meet at Jockey, 2300 60th St. for assignments. Jockey International is providing, bags, food and gloves and will give away T-shirts to the first 100 volunteers.

Filled bags will be left on the corner of each street for The Green Team Junk Removal to collect. Las Margaritas will provide food for volunteers.

For information about the cleanup contact UKI, 262-551-1885.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0