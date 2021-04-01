Uptown task force calling on volunteers Saturday for first of many monthly clean-up events

Uptown Kenosha Inc. through a collaborative partnership with the Kenosha Community Health Clinic, Building Our Future and The Green Team Junk Removal, will hold a neighborhood clean-up event this weekend, its first of many, organizers said Thursday night.

The group and its task force volunteers will meet from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Armando’s Collision, 1718-63rd St., for block clean-up assignments. Maps of Uptown area assignments will be distributed at the time of sign-in. Volunteers are needed and welcome to the public.

The Green Team Junk Removal is donating gloves and bags and those bags used in the clean up will be left on the corner of each street for the team to collect. Armando’s Collision is donating coffee and donuts to volunteers. Kenosha Community Health Center will be giving away “Care Bags” to the first 50 volunteers.

The clean-up efforts will take place monthly, according to a news release issued by Uptown Kenosha Inc. Board President Krista Maurer. The collaboration’s aim is to help local businesses with exposure, enhance community ownership and attract new investors/ developers to Uptown, according to Maurer.